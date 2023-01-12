Microsoft Currently Up Five Consecutive Days, On Track for Longest Winning Streak Since October 2021 -- Data Talk

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is currently at $237.72, up $1.95 or 0.83%

--Would be highest close since Jan. 3, 2023, when it closed at $239.58

--Currently up five consecutive days; up 6.93% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Oct. 19, 2021, when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best five day stretch since the five days ending Nov. 16, 2022, when it rose 7.67%

--Down 0.88% month-to-date

--Down 0.88% year-to-date

--Down 30.72% from its all-time closing high of $343.11 on Nov. 19, 2021

--Down 22.01% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 13, 2022), when it closed at $304.80

--Down 24.63% from its 52-week closing high of $315.41 on March 29, 2022

--Up 10.96% from its 52-week closing low of $214.25 on Nov. 3, 2022

--Traded as high as $239.14; highest intraday level since Jan. 3, 2023, when it hit $245.75

--Up 1.43% at today's intraday high

--10th most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Contributed 12.85 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:34:56 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

