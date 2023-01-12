Advanced search
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:35:36 2023-01-12 pm EST
239.31 USD   +1.50%
12:22pCloudflare Expands Microsoft Relationship to Allow Easy Deployment of New Security Products
MT
11:54aMicrosoft Currently Up Five Consecutive Days, On Track for Longest Winning Streak Since October 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:57aMICROSOFT CORP : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
Microsoft Currently Up Five Consecutive Days, On Track for Longest Winning Streak Since October 2021 -- Data Talk

01/12/2023 | 11:54am EST
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is currently at $237.72, up $1.95 or 0.83%


--Would be highest close since Jan. 3, 2023, when it closed at $239.58

--Currently up five consecutive days; up 6.93% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Oct. 19, 2021, when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best five day stretch since the five days ending Nov. 16, 2022, when it rose 7.67%

--Down 0.88% month-to-date

--Down 0.88% year-to-date

--Down 30.72% from its all-time closing high of $343.11 on Nov. 19, 2021

--Down 22.01% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 13, 2022), when it closed at $304.80

--Down 24.63% from its 52-week closing high of $315.41 on March 29, 2022

--Up 10.96% from its 52-week closing low of $214.25 on Nov. 3, 2022

--Traded as high as $239.14; highest intraday level since Jan. 3, 2023, when it hit $245.75

--Up 1.43% at today's intraday high

--10th most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Contributed 12.85 points to the DJIA so far today


All data as of 11:34:56 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1153ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.92% 34287.73 Real-time Quote.2.49%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.37% 239.12 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
NASDAQ 100 0.61% 11473.82 Real-time Quote.4.23%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.62% 11001.33 Real-time Quote.4.44%
