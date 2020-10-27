Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Earnings Continue to Ride Pandemic-Fueled Demand for Cloud, Videogaming

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 04:53pm EDT

By Aaron Tilley

Microsoft Corp. posted another quarter of strong earnings fueled by pandemic-era demand for cloud-computing services and videogaming.

The software company on Tuesday said sales rose 12% to $37.2 billion, generating a net profit of $13.9 billion in the first quarter of its fiscal year. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations on revenue and profit for the quarter ending in September.

Revenue from Azure, the company's massive cloud-computing service that has underpinned its financial success in recent years, increased 48% from the year-ago period. Sales from Commercial Cloud, a broader metric of its cloud business, reached $15.2 billion, compared with $11.6 billion in the year-ago quarter.

"Demand for our cloud offerings drove a strong start to the fiscal year, " Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said.

Microsoft's personal computing business -- which includes licensing revenue from PC sales, the Xbox gaming platform and Surface laptops -- saw sales advance 6% to $11.8 billion. The gaming content business saw a 30% jump in sales over the previous year. The business is also expected to get a boost later this year with the release of the new Xbox Series X gaming console.

Write to Aaron Tilley at aaron.tilley@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-20 1652ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
05:09pMicrosoft's Earnings Continue to Ride Pandemic-Fueled Demand for Cloud, Video..
DJ
04:59pMICROSOFT : beats sales estimates as Azure growth ticks upward
RE
04:53pMICROSOFT : Earnings Continue to Ride Pandemic-Fueled Demand for Cloud, Videogam..
DJ
04:40pMICROSOFT : cloud strength fuels first quarter results
PU
04:27pMICROSOFT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
04:26pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow slip on worries about earnings, U.S. s..
RE
04:26pMICROSOFT : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:19pMicrosoft beats sales estimates as Azure growth ticks upward
RE
04:18pMICROSOFT : earnings press release available on Investor Relations website
PR
04:15pMICROSOFT : Earnings Release FY21 Q1
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 49 091 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 379 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,6x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 1 589 B 1 589 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,60x
EV / Sales 2022 8,57x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 236,50 $
Last Close Price 210,08 $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.22%1 588 798
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.661.01%147 270
SEA LIMITED303.68%79 189
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC72.18%51 635
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-0.68%44 840
SPLUNK INC.40.07%33 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group