Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft Earnings Jump on Pandemic-Driven Cloud, Videogaming Demand -- Update

01/26/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Aaron Tilley

Microsoft Corp. posted record quarterly sales underpinned by pandemic-fueled demand for videogaming and accelerated adoption of its cloud-computing services amid a yearlong move by businesses to embrace new digital tools during the health crisis.

The remote-work era has been a boon for Microsoft. In addition to its videogaming and cloud-computing products, the company has seen strong sales of its Surface laptops as people bought devices to facilitate working from home and distance learning. The use of Microsoft's Teams workplace-collaboration software, which has been a priority for Chief Executive Satya Nadella, has jumped during the pandemic with its offering of such services as text chat and videoconferencing.

"What we have witnessed over the past year is the dawn of a second wave of digital transformation sweeping every company and every industry," Mr. Nadella said.

The software giant Tuesday said its fiscal second-quarter net income rose more than 30% to $15.5 billion. Sales advanced 17% to $43.1 billion. Those figures beat Wall Street's expectation of net income of $12.6 billion and sales of $40.2 billion, according to FactSet.

Microsoft shares were ahead 4% in after-hours trading Tuesday. The stock gained more than 40% over the past year.

Mr. Nadella's bet on cloud computing has been pivotal to Microsoft's multiyear run of year-over-year sales increases. Sales for the company's Azure cloud-services have expanded rapidly; however, before the pandemic hit the pace of growth was slowing as the business gained scale. Remote working arrested that decline. Azure sales increased 50% in the most recent quarter, up from 48% expansion in the prior three-month period.

Azure became a bigger source of revenue for Microsoft than its Windows operating system licenses in the September quarter, said Brent Bracelin, an analyst at Piper Sandler. Microsoft doesn't break out Azure revenue, but the company is the world's second-largest cloud-computing vendor after Amazon.com Inc.

The role of videogaming in Microsoft's fortunes also has increased under Mr. Nadella, in part fueled by acquisitions. The company last year bought ZeniMax Media Inc., the parent company of the popular Doom videogame franchise, for $7.5 billion. Xbox content and services revenue increased 40% in the latest quarter, aided by the November release of two new gaming consoles, Xbox Series X and S, to battle Sony Corp.'s PlayStation 5.

Overall gaming revenue was up 51%. Microsoft said revenue in its More Personal Computing segment that includes videogame and laptop activities rose to $15.1 billion, topping even the $14.6 billion its cloud-segment delivered.

For Microsoft, the consoles, a relatively low margin business, are less important to its bottom line than hooking gamers on subscription services for its games. But the company last week misstepped when it tried to push through a price hike for some of those services. Customers revolted, and the software giant reversed course hours later.

Microsoft also saw continued strength in its Surface laptop business, with revenue rising 3% as the work-from-home period drags. The increase, though, didn't match up to the supercharged sales increases in the prior quarter, when they advanced 37% year-over-year. "The pandemic has really shown the PC's central role in keeping people connected, productive and secure," said Kyle Vikstrom, a director of investor relations at Microsoft.

Revenue from licenses for its Windows software rose 1% year-on-year and beat Microsoft's internal projections, Mr. Vikstrom said, after a strong prior-year quarter when customers were upgrading the software after the company sunset support for Windows 7.

Strong demand for business software has also added to competitive pressures on Microsoft. Business software vendor Salesforce.com Inc. last month said it would spend around $27.7 billion to buy Slack Technologies Inc., maker of a popular chat-based workplace collaboration platform. With Slack, Salesforce is looking to more aggressively go after a core business of Microsoft. The deal is expected to close in the coming months.

Microsoft said even its advertising business, one of the few segments that lagged earlier in the pandemic, is showing signs of recovery. Search advertising revenue in the most recent quarter advanced 2% after suffering double-digit declines in the prior two quarters.

-- For more WSJ Technology analysis, reviews, advice and headlines, sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Write to Aaron Tilley at aaron.tilley@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-21 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.25% 56.06 Delayed Quote.7.08%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.22% 232.33 Delayed Quote.1.59%
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES -1.40% 99.01 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.38% 42.78 Delayed Quote.0.90%
SONY CORPORATION -1.72% 10300 End-of-day quote.0.15%
WTI 0.00% 52.805 Delayed Quote.8.49%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
05:36pTech Up Ahead Of Earnings, Microsoft Adds To Gains After Bell -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:34pMicrosoft Earnings Jump on Pandemic-Driven Cloud, Videogaming Demand -- Updat..
DJ
05:01pU.S. commission cites 'moral imperative' to explore AI weapons
RE
04:35pMicrosoft Earnings Jump on Pandemic-Driven Cloud, Videogaming Demand
DJ
04:30pMICROSOFT : cloud strength drives second quarter results
PU
04:28pAMD sees strong 2021 on data center, gaming chips demand
RE
04:19pMICROSOFT : Fiscal Q2 Results Top Street Estimates
MT
04:14pMICROSOFT : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12pHOW CUSTOMERS ACCELERATED INDUSTRY I : A look back on 2020
PU
04:12pMICROSOFT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 158 B - -
Net income 2021 51 435 M - -
Net cash 2021 76 850 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,0x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 1 757 B 1 757 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 9,49x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 248,69 $
Last Close Price 229,53 $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION1.59%1 735 361
SEA LIMITED14.89%116 895
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.16.16%114 371
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.19%57 586
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE0.90%53 149
SYNOPSYS INC.4.01%41 262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ