SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : Emissions Impact Dashboard now available to help companies reduce carbon emissions associated with their cloud usage

10/13/2021 | 11:42am EDT
[Link]

As cloud services continue to scale, their impact on the environment cannot be overlooked. That's why today we're announcing the general availability of the Microsoft Emissions Impact Dashboard, a tool that helps Microsoft cloud customers understand, track, report, analyze, and reduce carbon emissions associated with their cloud usage. The Emissions Impact Dashboard is part of our commitment to address our own environmental impact and help our customers do the same.

We introduced the Emissions Impact Dashboard in January 2020 as the Microsoft Sustainability Calculator. Designed to help customers gather meaningful, shareable information, the Emissions Impact Dashboard gleans critical insights to help organizations make more informed, data-driven decisions about sustainable computing.

The Emissions Impact Dashboard provides transparency into greenhouse gas emissions associated with using Microsoft cloud services and enables a better understanding of the root causes of emissions changes. Organizations can measure the impact of Microsoft cloud usage on their carbon footprint, and they can drill down into emissions by month, service, and datacenter region. The tool also enables customers to enter un-migrated workloads and get an estimate of emissions savings from migrating to the Microsoft cloud. Newly added data protection allows Emissions Impact Dashboard administrators within an organization to control who can see their company data in the tool.

[Link]

Figure 1: The main dashboard focuses on showcasing overall emissions and usage over time, as well as carbon intensity, which is a metric of carbon efficiency specific to cloud usage.

Expanded visibility into the impact of cloud usage

Over the past year, we've strengthened features in the Emissions Impact Dashboard, such as the calculation of Scope 3 emissions associated with Microsoft cloud usage. These emissions are indirect and occur across the product value chain-from materials extraction and manufacturing to transport, usage, and hardware disposal.

[Link]

Figure 2: The dashboard shows carbon emissions by scope, year over year, helping organizations track trends and make impactful decisions about their cloud services usage.

Scope 3 activities are often the largest source of emissions, but they can be difficult to measure. Using our third-party validated methodology for carbon accounting, the Emissions Impact Dashboard provides a broad understanding of the carbon impact of cloud workloads across scopes. This allows for more complete and accurate emissions reporting and better decisions about sustainability.

RELX, the information and analytics group, has been using the Emissions Impact Dashboard during preview for the last six months. Sustainability is a priority for RELX, and the tool now forms one of the key components of its CO2.Hub, the Azure-based solution it has built using Power BI to measure its Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.

Another organization that's successfully using the Emissions Impact Dashboard is The Bühler Group, a leading developer of grains and food solutions, consumer foods, and advanced materials that contribute to the production of energy-efficient vehicles and buildings. To reach its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030, Bühler saw the need to track Scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions. With the Emissions Impact Dashboard, Bühler has determined Scope 3 emissions associated with its Microsoft cloud services in a format that's easy to track and compile, adding to a more accurate view of their overall Scope 3 emissions.

Digital event: What's Next for Sustainability

Microsoft continues to innovate in its efforts to help organizations take control of their sustainability goals with solutions like Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability. Join us on October 27 to learn more about how Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability will help organizations record, report, and reduce their end-to-end environmental footprint. Register at What's Next for Sustainability. You can also stay informed about Microsoft sustainability news and initiatives by signing up today.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 15:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 192 B - -
Net income 2022 66 131 M - -
Net cash 2022 92 055 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,5x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 2 201 B 2 201 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
EV / Sales 2023 9,61x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 292,88 $
Average target price 335,34 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.68%2 200 961
SEA LIMITED63.23%179 395
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC69.95%100 022
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-24.26%75 913
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE31.70%66 420
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.0.59%46 269