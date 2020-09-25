Microsoft : Epic Games buys kid-tech firm SuperAwesome

Microsoft Corp's corporate venture fund, M12, had also invested https://www.superawesome.com/blog/announcing-our-investment-from-m12-microsofts-venture-fund in SuperAwesome, in a funding round earlier this year.

Epic has been locked in a legal battle with Apple Inc since mid-August over the removal of "Fortnite", which has attracted more than 350 million players globally, after launching its own in-app payment system, which was in violation of the iPhone maker's app store guidelines.

