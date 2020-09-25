Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Epic Games buys kid-tech firm SuperAwesome

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 09:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Epic Games logo, maker of the popular video game

Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game "Fortnite", said on Friday it acquired UK-based SuperAwesome, a platform for developers to include kid-safety tools in their products.

Microsoft Corp's corporate venture fund, M12, had also invested https://www.superawesome.com/blog/announcing-our-investment-from-m12-microsofts-venture-fund in SuperAwesome, in a funding round earlier this year.

Epic has been locked in a legal battle with Apple Inc since mid-August over the removal of "Fortnite", which has attracted more than 350 million players globally, after launching its own in-app payment system, which was in violation of the iPhone maker's app store guidelines.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.48% 108.64 Delayed Quote.47.41%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.35% 203.7 Delayed Quote.27.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
09:26aMICROSOFT : Epic Games buys kid-tech firm SuperAwesome
RE
08:29aPutin says Russia and U.S. should agree not to meddle in each other's electio..
RE
06:21aTech ETF outflows send a wake-up call after sizzling rally
RE
06:00aTech ETF outflows send a wake-up call after sizzling rally
RE
09/24'Healthy correction' or something more? Stock swings keep investors on edge
RE
09/24Blue Cross Blue Shield reaches tentative $2.7 billion antitrust settlement - ..
RE
09/24Facebook suspends fake Russian accounts, warns of U.S. election hack-and-leak..
RE
09/24AMAZON EVENT : Tech Titan Unveils New Home Drone, Speakers, Gaming Service -- 4t..
DJ
09/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Higher in Another Volatile Session
DJ
09/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Lower in Another Volatile Session
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 49 086 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 1 538 B 1 538 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,29x
EV / Sales 2022 8,28x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 232,83 $
Last Close Price 203,19 $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION27.20%1 537 671
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.583.39%132 250
SEA LIMITED273.10%73 190
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC46.07%43 587
SYNOPSYS INC.42.14%30 581
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.47.23%28 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group