U.K. antitrust officials are weighing whether Microsoft's hiring of certain former employees of Inflection AI and its ties to the startup are a threat to competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it was looking into whether a partnership between the tech giant and the AI startup should be considered a de facto merger that might stifle competition within any market or markets in the U.K. for goods or services.

The regulator has until Sept. 11 to make an initial decision.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

