Microsoft : Financial service firms use tech to nurture a more sustainable planet

The program fulfills three purposes. 'It is improving or combating climate change and land degradation while at the same time increasing food security and improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers,' says Van De Mortel. 'Also, helping our clients transition to sustainability goes hand in hand with our business model for making smallholder farmers bankable and making new investments. For the financial sustainability of the bank, this helps from both profit and risk perspectives.'

Inspiring every individual to live more sustainably

Rabobank isn't the only financial services firm attempting to mitigate the risks of climate change using advanced technology. Today, the financial industry is increasingly leading the way to help realize the ambitions of key sustainability initiatives like the UN Sustainability Goals and the European Green Deal. And they're finding that technology is key. Flowe, a fintech startup founded by one of Italy's largest banks, Banca Mediolanum, collaborated with Microsoft Consulting Services to build a mobile app targeting millennial customers by coaching them on how to live more environmentally friendly lives.

'We can't see a future for finance without a sustainability mindset,' says Ivan Mazzoleni, Cultural Energy Orchestrator (CEO) at Flowe. 'We are living a revolution called conscious capitalism. For us, we're at a point of no return. We can no longer just focus on monetary returns. So much more is at stake. And technology is key to our success.'

Flowe believes that although addressing the emissions of large corporations is critical, so too should individuals be making more informed choices on how they live their lives-howthey move, travel, and consume products and services.

'At Flowe, we are promoting a completely new economical paradigm,' says Mazzoleni. 'We are calling it the 'better-being economy,' in which personal improvement is totally aligned with overall improvement-theimprovement of society, and of the environment.'

Like other online banks, Flowe has an IBAN, free Eurozone ATM withdrawals and integration with Apple Pay and Google Pay. But its card, issued by MasterCard, is made of wood that comes from sustainable and certified forests. And it has a highly differentiated value proposition: Flowe believes that when customers understand the environmental impact of their financial decisions, they will start to make changes, especially if they see that others are on the same journey.

Through its Azure Cloud-powered app, driven by AI and machine learning, Flowe can quickly review every aspect of customer data, such as credit card transactions, CO2 impact, personal health or how customers are engaging with educational video content provided through the app. It was built from the ground up using technologies such as Azure Kubernetes Service and a microservices-based architecture, which makes it easy to plug into innovative third-party solutions.

From all this data, the bank pinpoints behaviors and inspires customers to make more sustainable choices.

'One of the ways we do this is by using the Microsoft AI platform to give small, gentle nudges that can help people create more meaningful lives,' says Mazzoleni. For example, he says, the app might nudge a customer on what the carbon impact is of shopping at one store versus another.

In addition to nudging consumers in the right direction, Flowe is also involved in capturing CO2. They have a partnership with reforestation startup ZeroCO2, which has planted more than 145,000 trees in the Pèten region of Guatemala. Flowe customers can see where their tree is located and follow its growth through photos sent by the bank.

'Flowe is really grounded around the concept of what it calls 'innovability.' This means that innovation is not just combined, but working in synergy with sustainability,' says Mazzoleni. 'From our point of view, the climate or environment is just one piece of the sustainability topic. There's people, citizenship, society, and technology, in addition to the environment. We address all of these aspects.'

Inspiring the next generation

Back in Colombia, Zapata says he and his fellow coffee farmers in the region are happy with what they have been able to accomplish on their farms by participating in Rabobank and Solidaridad's program.

His farm is now producing higher-quality coffee to sell-whichmeans more money coming in. He is particularly enjoying the biodiversity the new plantings have brought to his farm including animals and especially the birds. The birds are so numerous and diverse that the farmers in his region are thinking of turning it into a tourist attraction for bird lovers.

'Today, when I stand in my farm, I get a feeling for its beauty and natural wonders that I haven't felt for decades,' he says. 'I am eager to make more progress and inspire future generations.'