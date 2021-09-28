Microsoft : Flight Simulator releases first aircraft in Local Legends series with Junkers JU-52

Today, we are excited to announce that the Junkers JU-52 airplane, the first in our "Local Legends" series, is available now in Microsoft Flight Simulator. The series celebrates the history of aviation and will frequently coincide with World Updates. These aircraft are famous in the region of the world update, but often not as well known to a worldwide audience. We will introduce more over the next few months to PC and Xbox Series X|S.

As we announced at gamescom, to complement the recently-released World Update VI - Austria, Germany and Switzerland, we chose a famous German plane from 1930 called the Junkers JU-52. In Germany, the Junkers JU-52 is lovingly called "Tante JU" or "Aunt JU."

The team has extensively worked to recreate the plane in the most authentic and accurate way possible. We scanned the entire plane with a high-resolution digital scanner to achieve an extremely high level of detail and accuracy.

We even worked with Bernd Junkers, the grandson of the original designer, Hugo Junkers, and also worked with Deutsche-Lufthansa-Berlin Stiftung, an organization that preserves one of the last surviving examples of this famous plane.

To ensure complete accuracy, we consulted with a Lufthansa pilot who actually flew one of the last surviving Junkers JU-52 - the famous D-AQUI and the premier creator of this plane in the digital space, Oliver Moser.

Aviation history junkies and aircraft enthusiasts alike will marvel at the beauty and craftsmanship, as well as the joy of flying the Junkers JU-52. The sky is calling!

The Junkers JU-52 is available today in the simulator marketplace for $14.99.

