Microsoft : Free Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition update becomes available

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition available as a Free Update for Existing Users!

We are excited to announce that the Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition (GOTY) is available today! This new edition celebrates all the positive feedback, reviews and awards garnered, and is also a "Thank You" to our fans - new and old - that have made Microsoft Flight Simulator such a phenomenon. The Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition features five new handcrafted aircraft, eight new airports, six new Discovery Flights and updated weather systems and incorporates all six World Updates.

Let's dive a little deeper into what simmers can expect when they update the simulator.

New Aircraft

We have added 5 brand new aircraft to Microsoft Flight Simulator:

Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet : Our first military jet and a highly requested feature from the community.

: Our first military jet and a highly requested feature from the community. VoloCity : From well-known German company Volocopter, comes "VoloCity", an aircraft for an electric urban air taxi.

: From well-known German company Volocopter, comes "VoloCity", an aircraft for an electric urban air taxi. Pilatus PC-6 Porter : This legendary short takeoff and landing (STOL) utility aircraft is a highly versatile plane from Switzerland and comes with several cockpits, cabins, and landing gear variations.

: This legendary short takeoff and landing (STOL) utility aircraft is a highly versatile plane from Switzerland and comes with several cockpits, cabins, and landing gear variations. CubCrafters NX Cub : Yakima-based CubCrafters recently introduced a nosewheel option for their flagship CC-19 XCub Aircraft, popularly called the NX Cub, which we are pleased to introduce to the flight sim audience to further enhance our bush flying and off airport options.

: Yakima-based CubCrafters recently introduced a nosewheel option for their flagship CC-19 XCub Aircraft, popularly called the NX Cub, which we are pleased to introduce to the flight sim audience to further enhance our bush flying and off airport options. Aviat Pitts Special S1S: One of our most popular planes gets a single-seat option with the release of this aircraft.

New Airports

We have added 8 handcrafted airports in Central Europe and the United States:

Germany Leipzig/Halle Airport (EDDP) Allgäu Airport Memmingen (EDJA)

Switzerland Luzern-Beromunster Airport (LSZO)

United States Patrick Space Force Base (KCOF) Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (KNKX)



The Game of the Year Edition also includes information about 545 previously missing airports in the United States.

New Missions

Based on the popularity of the recently introduced Discovery Flights, we have added 6 additional locations (Helsinki, Freiburg im Breisgau, Mecca, Monument Valley, Singapore, and Mount Cook) to this popular series.

New Tutorials

To further expand the onboarding experience, we have provided 14 new tutorials, introducing simmers to Bush flying (in an Icon A5) and IFR (in a Cessna 172).

New Features

We are also pleased to introduce several highly requested features by the community: an updated weather system, early access to DX12, and a dev mode replay system.

New Photogrammetry Cities

As part of our ongoing collaboration with Bing Maps, we have added a number of new photogrammetry cities: Helsinki (Finland), Freiburg im Breisgau (Germany), Brighton, Derby, Eastbourne, Newcastle, and Nottingham (UK) and Utrecht (Netherlands).

And, best of all, the Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition is a free update for existing players on PC and Xbox Series X|S. For new users, the GOTY Edition is the perfect entry point to flight simming.

We can't wait for you to experience this expanded edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Invite your friends to enjoy the wonders of flight. The sky is calling!

Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available on Xbox Series X|S with Xbox Game Pass, Windows 10 and 11 with Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Steam. For the latest information on Microsoft Flight Simulator, stay tuned to @MSFSOfficial on Twitter.