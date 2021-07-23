Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : Get quickly caught up to speed on the Summer Games 2020 with Microsoft Bing

07/23/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
We're excited to announce our new experience from Microsoft Bing that helps you get quickly caught up to speed on the Summer Games 2020. From event schedule to medal counter by country and more, this experience will help you find out where, when, and who to watch during the Games.

For example, search for 'Tokyo summer games ' to see our experience on the results page. From there, you can browse around the tabs for information whatever your interest in the Games, whether you are rooting for your home country or favorite athlete, are an aficionado of a particular sport, or only have certain times available to watch and want to know what's on.

If you're less interested in browsing and have something specific on your mind, such as 'men's basketball finals schedule', you can search that on Microsoft Bing too and get a specific answer.
The Games run from July 23 to August 8, and continue with Games for para-athletics from August 23 - September 5. Our experience will be live through these dates, in all markets where Microsoft Bing is available, and accessible on both desktop and mobile so you can find what you're looking for across your devices.

We hope you're as excited by this experience and the Summer Games as we are! As always, if you have any thoughts please let us know by clicking the 'Feedback' button on the lower right corner of bing.com pages.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 18:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
02:28pMICROSOFT : Get quickly caught up to speed on the Summer Games 2020 with Microso..
PU
02:27pBig tech companies retake market reins with earnings on tap
RE
02:13pWall Street extends rally, S&P, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs
RE
12:38pMICROSOFT : Save big on select Xbox and PC games and accessories with Ultimate G..
PU
11:07aMICROSOFT CORP : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
10:10aMICROSOFT : U.S. And Allies Formally Accuse China Of Microsoft Hack And Cyberesp..
AQ
08:34aMICROSOFT : Barclays Adjusts Microsoft PT to $325 From $288, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
08:34aMICROSOFT : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Microsoft to $300 From $270, Maint..
MT
08:01aExclusive-Vodafone exec emerges as favourite for Sky's top job in Italy - sou..
RE
05:28aOPTIONS : Straddle Prices for Stocks Expected to Report Quarterly Results Next W..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 435 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 434 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,6x
Yield 2021 0,78%
Capitalization 2 155 B 2 155 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 286,14 $
Average target price 305,58 $
Spread / Average Target 6,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gina L. Loften Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.65%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED47.60%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.7.18%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC15.08%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE33.46%63 952
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-6.28%50 259