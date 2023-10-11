By Sabela Ojea

Microsoft has received a tax notice from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service requesting the added payment of $28.9 billion in relation to its 2004 to 2013 tax years.

The tech company said it disagrees with the proposed adjustments and "will vigorously contest the notices of proposed adjustments" through appeals office and even judicial proceedings if necessary.

Microsoft doesn't expect a final resolution on the tax-proposal payment in the next 12 months.

It doesn't predict a major rise or decline to its tax cushion within the next 12 months either.

The notice will include additional penalties and interests, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Wednesday.

