Microsoft : Go behind the scenes at Azure with Sept. 23 Learn TV event

Here at Microsoft, we give a lot of advice. We'd really like to help you thrive on our platform. Reliability, security, cost optimization, operational excellence, and performance efficiency-we know that they are not easy to tackle when it comes to your cloud workloads. This is where the Microsoft Azure Well-Architected Framework comes into the picture.

Here's how we describe it:

The Azure Well-Architected Framework is a set of guiding tenets that can be used to improve the quality of a workload. The framework consists of five pillars of architecture excellence: cost optimization, operational excellence, performance efficiency, reliability, and security. Incorporating these pillars helps produce high-quality, stable, and efficient cloud architecture.

Join us for Well-Architected: The Backstage Tour, a virtual event where you will get five brief peeks at how we power the features that address each of these pillars of the Azure Well-Architected Framework. Not only will you learn how things work behind the curtain, but you'll also take away some tips and tricks you won't find anywhere else to help with these subjects.

Using the Azure Well-Architected Framework as our guide, we are going to do something we have never done before. On September 23, 2021, online at Learn TV from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Pacific Time-followed several weeks later around the globe through the Microsoft Reactors -we're going to take you behind the scenes at Azure.

Mark Russinovich, Azure Chief Technology Officer, will deliver the opening address to this two-hour live event on Learn TV. It will bring you five sessions, each with an opportunity to get your questions answered directly from our speakers-RSVP today.

Check out the full list of sessions and their speakers

Keynote

Presenter: Mark Russinovich, Azure Chief Technology Officer.

Reliability: Bringing reliability right to your front door

Presenter: Daniel Gicklhorn, Director Content Delivery for Azure.

In this session, we'll go behind the scenes with Azure Front Door and how it leverages global vantage points and Microsoft's global network to self-heal and optimize user experiences all the way from the edge to the app on Azure.

Security: The secret life of a security signal

Presenter: Rod Trent, Senior Security Cloud Advocate, Cloud Advocacy.

To combat cyber-attacks and protect against urgent threats, Microsoft collects billions of signals from the security ecosystem to create the contextual threat intelligence that's built into products like Microsoft 365, Windows, Azure Defender, and Azure Sentinel. In this session, follow a single signal through its entire journey, from the first detection in the wild to the rules that protect you. Then, we'll show you how to gain direct access to these rules and extend them for your own purposes.

Cost optimization: Two reasons why you should believe us when we say you can optimize your Azure costs

Presenters: Priyanshi Mittal, Program Manager, Azure Cost Management and Billing; Ritesh Kini Senior Program Manager, Azure Cost Optimization; and David Blank-Edelman, Senior Cloud Advocate, Scalable Content.

Azure has many tools and techniques to help customers optimize their cloud spend. In this session, we are going behind the scenes, observing two of them built into Azure Advisor. There's some pretty magical stuff based on fascinating research and careful engineering powering this service. We will show you all that, plus some direct tips for your own cost optimization efforts.

Operational excellence: ARM templates unplugged-How your resource actually gets provisioned

Presenters: Alex Frankel, Senior Program Manager, Azure Deployments and David Blank-Edelman, Senior Cloud Advocate, Scalable Content.

Reproducible infrastructure and workloads can be crucial for operational excellence. At some point, as you build on Azure, you will press into service some Azure Resource Manager (ARM) templates-either authored directly or through tools like Bicep, Farmer, or PSArm. Ever wonder how we go from a simple template to a not-so-simple set of running resources? We'll reveal the whole story from end to end and in the process show you some tips for working with this key provisioning tool.

Performance efficiency: Fast and furious-optimizing for quick and reliable VM deployments

Presenter: Sofia Joison (PM), Azure Core Fundamentals.

Virtual machines (VMs) are the building blocks of the cloud. And with something that's fundamental, it's important to have a performant and reliable experience. In this session, we will go behind the scenes and learn about Azure's secret sauce for provisioning VMs. We'll share some tips and tricks so you can leverage these capabilities to ensure you get the best experience for all your VM deployment needs.

Register today

Take advantage of this behind-the-scenes opportunity where you will get five brief peeks at how we power the features that address each of these pillars of the Azure Well-Architected Framework. We hope you can join us on September 23, 2021, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Pacific Time-RSVP today.