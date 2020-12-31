Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft Hacked in Russia-Linked SolarWinds Cyberattack

12/31/2020 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Robert McMillan

The Russia-linked hackers behind a widespread cyber-intrusion into U.S. corporate and government systems were able to access internal systems within Microsoft Corp. and view internal source code, used to build software products, the company said Thursday.

Microsoft had previously confirmed that it had downloaded malicious software from a vendor called SolarWinds Corp. that had been modified by the hackers. Thursday's disclosure is the first indication that the hackers were able to access internal systems at Microsoft.

"We detected unusual activity with a small number of internal accounts and upon review, we discovered one account had been used to view source code in a number of source code repositories," Microsoft said in a statement.

This compromised account was able to view Microsoft's source code, but not make changes, the company said.

A Microsoft spokesman declined to say what products or internal systems were affected by the intrusion.

The company has "found no evidence of access to production services or customer data," and "no indications that our systems were used to attack others," the company said.

The SolarWinds attack dates back to at least October of 2019 and has prompted a flurry of cyber investigations within government and private industry. Through a backdoor the attackers installed in SolarWinds's Orion networking software, the hackers found their way into systems belonging to the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department, the Treasury and Commerce departments and others,

U.S. government and cybersecurity officials have linked the attack to Russia. The Kremlin has denied involvement in the hacks.

A Wall Street Journal analysis of internet records identified infected computers at two dozen organizations that installed the tainted network monitoring software from SolarWinds. Among them: technology giant Cisco Systems Inc., chip makers Intel Corp. and Nvidia Corp., and accounting firm Deloitte LLP.

Write to Robert McMillan at Robert.Mcmillan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-20 1314ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -0.37% 44.31 Delayed Quote.-6.92%
INTEL CORPORATION 2.13% 49.76 Delayed Quote.-17.48%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.79% 219.9397 Delayed Quote.42.14%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.63% 516.72 Delayed Quote.123.47%
ORION HOLDINGS CORP. -0.75% 13200 End-of-day quote.-25.84%
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION -0.75% 14.8635 Delayed Quote.-19.30%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.33% 74.1638 Delayed Quote.19.34%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
02:06pMICROSOFT : SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
RE
01:55pMICROSOFT : SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
RE
01:15pMicrosoft Hacked in Russia-Linked SolarWinds Cyberattack
DJ
01:07pSolarwinds hackers were able to access microsoft source code -microsoft blog ..
RE
12:52pWall Street set to wind up pandemic year with gains
RE
12:52pWall Street set to wind up pandemic year with gains
RE
12:52pWall Street set to wind up pandemic year with gains
RE
10:37aWall Street set to end pandemic year on strong note
RE
12/30MICROSOFT : to Benefit for Years as Companies Accelerate Move to Cloud Platforms..
MT
12/30CHIEF DATA ANALYTICS OFFICER JOHN KA : Thanks to Congress, the FCC can now updat..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 158 B - -
Net income 2021 51 416 M - -
Net cash 2021 76 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 1 676 B 1 676 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,05x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 243,96 $
Last Close Price 221,68 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION42.14%1 676 011
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.419.40%101 075
SEA LIMITED389.18%100 573
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC94.48%58 323
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.33%53 797
SYNOPSYS INC.84.56%39 316
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ