Microsoft : Halo Infinite available now with Xbox Game Pass

The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and seized the mysterious Zeta Halo, putting the survival of humankind at risk. Halo Infinite invites you to step inside the armor of humanity's greatest hero, the Master Chief, confront the most ruthless foe he's ever faced, and protect humanity, no matter the cost.

Enjoy true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet. Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC on Windows and Steam, and Xbox Game Pass including console, PC, and Cloud Gaming (Beta).

Halo Infinite is the franchise's most accessible game yet with free-to-play multiplayer and the full campaign available on day one with Xbox Game Pass. Here's how to get started:

Visit the Academy and slay some bots to kick off your Spartan training

Free-to-play multiplayer introduces training tools like adjustable bots and the all-new Spartan Academy to onboard new players to Halo and get them comfortable with the experience. The game also features benefits like never-expiring battle passes so players can advance at their own pace without the fear of missing out on content. Uncover collectible Spartan Armor Lockers that award cosmetic items for your personal multiplayer Spartan.

What's more, obtain an exclusive weapon coating, Challenge Swaps, and 2XP boosts beginning this month as part of the subscriber-only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks program. Season 1 of Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer beta became available on November 15 across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Steam to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Xbox and Halo. Best of all, everyone who is currently playing gets to continue their Spartan journey as progression will carry over into the official launch.

The most adventure-filled Halo campaign ever

The Halo Infinite campaign experience combines a linear mission structure that will be familiar to longtime fans with brand-new exploration of the expansive surface of Zeta Halo. ​Set on the sprawling ringworld, the game sees the Master Chief journey across foreboding warships, vast Forerunner interiors and more, collectively creating the largest-scale campaign in franchise history.

Halo Infinite is committed to becoming more accessible to as many gamers as possible. Along with new features to multiplayer and campaign, there are also several new built-in new features including vision, audio, controls, sensory and communication settings in efforts to bring the joy and community of gaming to more players than ever before.

Halo "Master Piece" now in Saatchi Gallery and Musée du Louvre to celebrate launch of Halo Infinite and other memorable partnerships

A 'Master Piece' has been unveiled at the Saatchi Gallery in London today to celebrate launch. The painting depicts the Master Chief locked in battle with his alien enemy, inspiring those around him to become heroes. Painted by celebrated artist Iva Troj, the impressive painting can be viewed for free at Saatchi Gallery, as well as at the world-renowned Musée du Louvre in Paris, where a smaller replica will be on display until December 19.

"I was challenged to create a work in my own style, which typically has a dreamlike and sometimes fantastical quality, but ensuring that it's instantly recognizable as Halo," said artist Iva Troj. "I consequently spent a long time immersing myself in Halo's universe to bring this to life in the manner of an old master but depicting a modern battle, and I hope Halo fans and gamers everywhere enjoy the results - including those smaller Easter eggs that you might not notice at first glance."

What's more, Xbox has also taken part in other unique activities to celebrate the launch and 20-years of franchise history. The two epic crystal collectibles with Swarovski pay tribute to the impact of Halo over the years. The Halo team also partnered with Hoonigan to build a real-life, 1,000 horsepower warthog inspired by the iconic in-game vehicle, as well as wowing fans at a recent Oregon Ducks football game with an augmented reality visit from a Halo Pelican.

Launch is just the beginning for Halo Infinite, with additional seasonal content coming in the form of new multiplayer maps, modes weapons, and more as part of the game's new seasonal model. The overall game experience will also continue to grow and evolve over time with additions of features such as campaign co-op, the most powerful Forge map editor ever for the franchise, and more.

Halo Infinite (Campaign) Campaign: When all hope is lost and humanity's fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he's ever faced. Step inside the armor of humanity's greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and explore the massive scale of the Halo ring. To experience the campaign, purchase Halo Infinite (Campaign). Multiplayer: Legendary Multiplayer, Freed: Halo's celebrated multiplayer returns, reimagined and free-to-play! Seasonal updates evolve the experience over time with unique events, new modes and maps, and community-focused content. Arena: Halo returns to its roots with fair starts, on-map equipment, and 4-player squads to offer the ultimate arena-shooter experience. Big Team Battle: Create endless combat possibilities by mixing and matching a rich variety of weapons, vehicles and equipment to experience big-team mayhem and fun that embraces the full spectrum of the Halo sandbox. Spartan Customization: Become a Spartan that's uniquely your own with a rich and deep player customization system. Earn and discover new cosmetic items simply by playing campaign or multiplayer. Or obtain even more cosmetic rewards, purchase a Battle Pass that never expires and unlock new content at your own pace. Cross-Generation and Cross-Platform Gaming: Halo Infinite provides an amazing experience across the Xbox One and newer family of consoles as well as PC with stunning 4k graphics and world-class cross-platform play. And, on Xbox Series X as well as supported PCs, enjoy enhanced features like up to 120FPS and greatly reduced load times creating seamless gameplay that usher in the next generation of gaming.* *Up to 120FPS and 4K Ultra HD available on Xbox Series X consoles and compatible PCs only across supported maps and modes; compatible TV or monitor required.