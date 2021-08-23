Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/23 11:42:32 am
304.315 USD   -0.01%
07:36aMICROSOFT CORP : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
06:43aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks in Positive Territory Premarket Monday
MT
08/20Factbox-Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : How to watch the Aug. 24 gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream

08/23/2021 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In just over 24 hours, gamers across the globe will come together to watch the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, featuring the latest on previously announced games from Xbox Game Studios and our partners from around the world.

The show will run about 90 minutes in length and will be packed with updates on some of the biggest games coming to Xbox, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more.

Wherever in the world you may be, if you have a screen and internet access, you'll be able to join in. So, without further ado, let's get specific:

When is the event? Tuesday, August 24 at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7:00pm CEST.

How do I watch? The showcase will be streamed out live on official Xbox channels, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

The show will also be streamed out simultaneously on channels across the globe, including Bilibili in China and VK in Russia. We will be subtitling the show in 30 languages, but due to restricted turnaround times we cannot guarantee all will be available when the show airs live.

Important note: the show will be streamed in 1080p at 60fps. For a more representative look at the visuals contained in the showcase, we recommend watching the 4K / 60fps rebroadcast of the showcase on the Xbox YouTube channel, which will be available after the conclusion of the premiere. We will be sure to post on @Xbox social when the 4K / 60fps version is ready to view.

Is the event available in languages other than English? We will be providing subtitle support in the following languages: Arabic, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Czech, Danish, Dutch, Farsi French, Finnish, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, European Portuguese, Russian, Slovak, Latin America Spanish, Castilian Spanish, Swedish, Turkish and Vietnamese and you will be able to find them all in the days to come if not live on YouTube.com/Xbox.

Is the show going to be Accessible to those with low/no hearing or low/no vision? There will be a version of the show with American Sign Language (ASL) and Audio Descriptions (AD) in English on the Xbox YouTube channel, as well as a show with German Sign Language on Germany's YouTube channel at YouTube.com/XboxDACH.

I'm not going to be able to watch, where can I find out what was announced? As announcements roll out during the broadcast, the Xbox Wire team will be publishing detailed blog posts containing key announcements right here at news.xbox.com (including localized versions in Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, LATAM Spanish, and Russian).

Notes for co-streamers and creators: We at Xbox greatly appreciate co-stream efforts and aim to ensure you have a smooth experience if you choose to do so. To that end, we have been cooperating closely with the music industry and with platforms like YouTube and Twitch. However, due to forces beyond our control, we cannot guarantee that glitches or disruptions by bots and other automated software won't interfere with your co-stream.

Video on Demand (VOD): For those planning to create post-show breakdowns in the form of VOD coverage, or to archive your co-stream, we recommend you do not use audio containing copyrighted music to avoid action by automated bots, and also to consult the terms of service for your service provider.

See you tomorrow!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 15:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
07:36aMICROSOFT CORP : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
06:43aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks in Positive Territory Premarket Monday
MT
08/20Factbox-Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory
RE
08/20Wall Street rebounds as Fed jitters fade
RE
08/20US Stocks Gain in Thin Trading Friday as Oil Prices Keep Sliding; Yields, Bit..
MT
08/20CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Gain in Thin Trading Friday as Oil Prices Slide; Yields..
MT
08/20SOCIAL BUZZ : ContextLogic Leads Wallstreetbets Stocks Higher; Alibaba slides
MT
08/20IQIYI : Wall Street bounces back as taper jitters fade
RE
08/20ELECTRONIC ARTS : Launches EA Sports Madden NFL 22 Video Game
MT
08/20Microsoft's Office 365 Price Increase Seen as Possible $5 Billion Tailwind Am..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 191 B - -
Net income 2022 66 147 M - -
Net cash 2022 92 023 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,8x
Yield 2022 0,80%
Capitalization 2 287 B 2 287 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 304,36 $
Average target price 330,93 $
Spread / Average Target 8,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.84%2 287 232
SEA LIMITED55.40%166 392
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-0.14%100 035
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC47.95%87 070
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE44.54%73 781
SYNOPSYS INC.22.23%48 348