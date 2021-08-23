Microsoft : How to watch the Aug. 24 gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream

In just over 24 hours, gamers across the globe will come together to watch the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, featuring the latest on previously announced games from Xbox Game Studios and our partners from around the world.

The show will run about 90 minutes in length and will be packed with updates on some of the biggest games coming to Xbox, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more.

Wherever in the world you may be, if you have a screen and internet access, you'll be able to join in. So, without further ado, let's get specific:

When is the event? Tuesday, August 24 at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7:00pm CEST.

How do I watch? The showcase will be streamed out live on official Xbox channels, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

The show will also be streamed out simultaneously on channels across the globe, including Bilibili in China and VK in Russia. We will be subtitling the show in 30 languages, but due to restricted turnaround times we cannot guarantee all will be available when the show airs live.

Important note: the show will be streamed in 1080p at 60fps. For a more representative look at the visuals contained in the showcase, we recommend watching the 4K / 60fps rebroadcast of the showcase on the Xbox YouTube channel, which will be available after the conclusion of the premiere. We will be sure to post on @Xbox social when the 4K / 60fps version is ready to view.

Is the event available in languages other than English? We will be providing subtitle support in the following languages: Arabic, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Czech, Danish, Dutch, Farsi French, Finnish, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, European Portuguese, Russian, Slovak, Latin America Spanish, Castilian Spanish, Swedish, Turkish and Vietnamese and you will be able to find them all in the days to come if not live on YouTube.com/Xbox.

Is the show going to be Accessible to those with low/no hearing or low/no vision? There will be a version of the show with American Sign Language (ASL) and Audio Descriptions (AD) in English on the Xbox YouTube channel, as well as a show with German Sign Language on Germany's YouTube channel at YouTube.com/XboxDACH.

I'm not going to be able to watch, where can I find out what was announced? As announcements roll out during the broadcast, the Xbox Wire team will be publishing detailed blog posts containing key announcements right here at news.xbox.com (including localized versions in Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, LATAM Spanish, and Russian).

Notes for co-streamers and creators: We at Xbox greatly appreciate co-stream efforts and aim to ensure you have a smooth experience if you choose to do so. To that end, we have been cooperating closely with the music industry and with platforms like YouTube and Twitch. However, due to forces beyond our control, we cannot guarantee that glitches or disruptions by bots and other automated software won't interfere with your co-stream.

Video on Demand (VOD): For those planning to create post-show breakdowns in the form of VOD coverage, or to archive your co-stream, we recommend you do not use audio containing copyrighted music to avoid action by automated bots, and also to consult the terms of service for your service provider.

See you tomorrow!