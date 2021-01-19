Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Microsoft : Industry leaders to showcase quantum computing solutions at free Feb. 2 workshop

01/19/2021 | 01:20pm EST
Learn from our industry-leading partners about the latest developments in quantum computing and optimization solutions at our second Azure Quantum Developer Workshop. At this free workshop on February 2 (8am to 12pm PST), key members of the Azure Quantum ecosystem will share the capabilities they are delivering along with technical demos and a live Q&A at the end of the workshop.

Developers will learn how Azure Quantum fits into Microsoft's broader quantum strategy and how developers can contribute and drive innovation within the ecosystem. Microsoft's complete quantum stack includes familiar tools, provides development resources to build and simulate quantum solutions, and continues with deployment through Azure for a streamlined combination of both quantum and classical processing.

Here is a rundown of the workshop's quantum computing and optimization solutions:

1Qbit Showcase: Optimization (8:15am to 8:45am PST)

1QBit builds hardware-agnostic software that allows applications to continually benefit from advances in both quantum and classical hardware, especially in the area of material sciences. Andrew Fursman, Co-Founder and CEO of 1QBit, and members of the 1QBit team will describe and show demos of how Azure Quantum enables 1QBit to leverage classical cloud compute and experiment with quantum computers to push the frontiers of accurate, efficient, and scalable chemistry simulations​.

Honeywell Showcase: Quantum Computing (8:45am to 9:15am PST)

Honeywell Quantum Solutions, a division of the global technology and manufacturing company, is developing and offering access to its trapped-ion quantum systems. Dr. Brian Neyenhuis, Commercial Operations Leader, Honeywell Quantum Solutions, will provide an overview of the Honeywell systems now available through the Azure Quantum service. He will discuss the systems' unique features-like leveraging mid-circuit measurement and qubit reuse-which enable developers to write algorithms in uniquely impactful ways. Dr. Neyenhuis will also demonstrate a recent research collaboration with Microsoft.

IonQ Showcase: Quantum Computing (9:30am to 10:00am PST)

IonQ is a leading quantum computing hardware and software startup developing a trapped-ion quantum computer and software to generate, optimize, and execute quantum circuits. With cloud-based access through Azure Quantum, the IonQ system helps accelerate research into solving problems in chemistry, medicine, finance, and logistics. IonQ's Sonika Johri, Senior Quantum Applications Researcher and Matthew Keesan, VP Product Development will describe the IonQ architecture, its benefits to developers, and some real-world applications.

Microsoft Showcase: Optimization (10:00am to 10:30am PST)

Microsoft's Azure Quantum Optimization solvers are technology building blocks that developers can use to build quantum-inspired optimization solutions. Microsoft Azure Quantum Program Manager Daniel Stocker will explain what solvers are available and what to consider when choosing which solver to use. He will also demonstrate the various solver features along the way.

Developer 'Office Hours' (11:00am to 11:45am PST)

The workshop will wrap up with a live moderated Q&A with the technical experts from Microsoft and our Azure Quantum partners. In this informal community conversation, developers can ask questions about areas they are particularly interested in and dive deeper into specific technologies and solutions.

Register now for the free Azure Quantum Developer Workshop on February 2, 2021 from 8:00am -12:00 pm PST.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 18:19:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
