Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : Introducing the new Windows 11 device portfolio for education

01/18/2022 | 12:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As we enter the third year of the pandemic, we continue to see many bright spots of innovation and perseverance in today's education landscape. While we recognize the value technology brings in helping address the complex challenges of today, we know that the needs of students, educators, and schools continue to evolve. Students deserve robust and accessible tools that help accelerate their learning and growth. Educators deserve technology that effectively helps inform differentiated instruction and allows more time to focus on supporting student learning and development. Schools deserve high-quality solutions that are affordable and secure.

In November, we hosted Microsoft Reimagine, where we shared with the world new technology that can empower educators and unlock new possibilities for all learners. We announced a new edition of Windows 11-Windows 11 SE-and an ecosystem of devices coming from Microsoft and our OEM partners, including the new Surface Laptop SE.

Today, I'm pleased to announce these devices are becoming available to order through education channels. This portfolio includes the Surface Laptop SE and new Windows 11 Pro EDU as well as Windows 11 SE devices, starting at $249, from our partners at Acer, ASUS, Dell, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, JP-IK, Lenovo and Positivo-powered by Intel and AMD. This is our largest collection of purpose-built software and devices for K-12 education ever, demonstrating our commitment to addressing the current and future needs of students, educators, and schools. You can learn more in this blog post about our partner devices being announced today.

Windows 11 SE devices complement our broader portfolio of Windows 11 devices for education. They provide even more choices for schools to have the tools, insights, and controls they need to deliver optimal learning experiences, at a price that broadens access to Microsoft performance, security, and reliability. With the Windows 11 ecosystem and Microsoft 3651, applications are accessible both online and offline, allowing all students access to the best opportunities to learn from anywhere. These apps include built-in features and tools that prioritize inclusive learning, such as Reading Progress, Education Insights, Immersive Reader and Microsoft Translator. In addition to these first-party experiences designed for learning, Windows 11 devices for education offer support for third-party apps to ensure educators, students, and schools can stay productive with the tools that work best for them.

As we deliver new Windows 11 experiences for education, including this expanded device portfolio from our partners, we remain committed to building products that ensure all students have access to the tools and support needed to unlock new possibilities and thrive within and beyond the classroom.

1 Microsoft 365 subscription sold separately

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 17:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:10pMICROSOFT : Introducing the new Windows 11 device portfolio for education
PU
11:28aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Toyota, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Alibaba, Boeing...
11:15aMicrosoft Plans Some Activision Games as Xbox Exclusives, Will Also Continue to Make Ga..
MT
11:12aMicrosoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
RE
10:52aMicrosoft Signs Deal to Acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 Billion, Targeting Furthe..
MT
10:45aMicrosoft's Activision Deal Helps Co. Move Into Metaverse, Wedbush Reiterates Outperfor..
MT
10:00aMICROSOFT : Together with Activision Blizzard, we will usher in a new era of gaming that p..
PU
10:00aMICROSOFT : Today we reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy of service, which endu..
PU
09:51aToday on Wall Street: Changes
09:50aPHIL SPENCER EMAIL TO XBOX EMPLOYEES : RE: Bringing the joy and community of gaming to eve..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 197 B - -
Net income 2022 71 589 M - -
Net cash 2022 86 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,6x
Yield 2022 0,77%
Capitalization 2 329 B 2 329 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,90x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 310,20 $
Average target price 375,02 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matthias Troyer Partner Research Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-7.77%2 328 976
SEA LIMITED-21.76%98 356
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-22.00%75 166
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-11.92%69 154
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.49%50 045
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-13.15%47 596