    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Microsoft : Join us Sept. 9 to learn about the future of work and how companies can navigate the challenges ahead

09/02/2021 | 11:12am EDT
We are seeing one of the biggest changes to ever play out in the world of work. Every leader is focused on navigating the move to hybrid work, the evolving Delta variant situation and the shifting talent marketplace.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, join Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft, and Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn, for a conversation on the trends shaping the future of work, including new data insights and product innovations to help companies navigate the road ahead.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 191 B - -
Net income 2022 66 111 M - -
Net cash 2022 92 059 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,5x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 2 268 B 2 268 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,95x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
