Microsoft : Join us at 8 a.m. PT on Oct. 12 for Microsoft Ignite to learn how to do more with our latest technologies
Disclaimer
Microsoft Corporation published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 16:31:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Sales 2023
220 B
-
-
Net income 2023
75 785 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
74 411 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
24,6x
Yield 2023
1,10%
Capitalization
1 856 B
1 856 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
8,10x
EV / Sales 2024
6,94x
Nbr of Employees
221 000
Free-Float
99,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
50
Last Close Price
248,88 $
Average target price
332,50 $
Spread / Average Target
33,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.