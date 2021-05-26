Log in
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
05/26 07:33:18 am
254.3 USD   +1.02%
Microsoft Joins Forces with Italy's Leonardo On Data Initiatives

05/26/2021 | 05:06am EDT
By Mauro Orru

Microsoft Corp. and Leonardo SpA have signed a memorandum of understanding to work on new projects aimed at accelerating the digital transition of Italy's public administration and critical infrastructure, with a focus on data protection and cloud-based technologies.

The Italian aerospace-and-defense company said Wednesday that it would be responsible for cybersecurity, with Microsoft dispensing tech platforms and cloud services.

"Our commitment, enriched by the most advanced technological capabilities offered by Microsoft, consolidates Leonardo's role as a leading reference for the protection and inviolability of Italians and public administration's data, in the name of the national sovereignty, a fundamental requirement to support digital citizenship and open government," Leonardo Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-21 0706ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEONARDO S.P.A. -0.06% 6.928 Delayed Quote.17.29%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.37% 251.72 Delayed Quote.12.75%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 350 M - -
Net cash 2021 63 041 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,3x
Yield 2021 0,88%
Capitalization 1 896 B 1 896 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales 2022 9,74x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 294,02 $
Last Close Price 251,72 $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.75%1 895 848
SEA LIMITED25.37%130 867
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.76%94 604
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.87%60 546
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-3.48%56 697
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-8.79%40 313