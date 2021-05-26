Microsoft Joins Forces with Italy's Leonardo On Data Initiatives

By Mauro Orru

Microsoft Corp. and Leonardo SpA have signed a memorandum of understanding to work on new projects aimed at accelerating the digital transition of Italy's public administration and critical infrastructure, with a focus on data protection and cloud-based technologies.

The Italian aerospace-and-defense company said Wednesday that it would be responsible for cybersecurity, with Microsoft dispensing tech platforms and cloud services.

"Our commitment, enriched by the most advanced technological capabilities offered by Microsoft, consolidates Leonardo's role as a leading reference for the protection and inviolability of Italians and public administration's data, in the name of the national sovereignty, a fundamental requirement to support digital citizenship and open government," Leonardo Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo said.

