  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 01:40:03 pm EDT
286.99 USD   -3.36%
01:11pS&P, Nasdaq slide 1% as surging yields hammer growth stocks
RE
01:11pMICROSOFT : Learn the latest cybersecurity techniques at the May 12 digital Microsoft Security Summit
PU
10:47aNasdaq slides 1% as surging yields hit growth stocks
RE
Microsoft : Learn the latest cybersecurity techniques at the May 12 digital Microsoft Security Summit

04/11/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
In a world marked by change and uncertainty, innovation is more than a nice-to-have-it's vital to any healthy organization. But fearless innovation becomes impossible when gaps in security can put those ideas at risk.

Many organizations try to increase their defenses by piecing together a patchwork of security solutions over time. Not only is this piecemeal approach costly and difficult to manage, but it also leaves many security administrators wondering, "Did I miss something?"

Safeguard your future with the latest security innovations

On May 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Security Summitdigital event, join other cybersecurity professionals in exploring how a comprehensive approach to security can empower organizations to innovate fearlessly-even in the face of evolving cyberthreats.

You'll also be among the first to hear exciting announcements from Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President of Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management at Microsoft, and engage in energizing conversations with leading cybersecurity experts about the role comprehensive security will play in our collective future.

Register for the Microsoft Security Summittoday.

Get up to date on the security trends and projections

The security landscape is constantly evolving as the world continues to embrace a new model of hybrid work and bad actors shift their mode of attack. Cybercriminals are becoming more brazen and more sophisticated. It's up to the collective security community to learn all we can about these criminals, familiarize ourselves with their techniques, and discover new ways to create better defenses against them.

At Microsoft, we're doing all we can to help our customers stay ahead of bad actors and respond quickly when attacks occur. This includes informing security professionals about emerging risks and ensuring everyone who seeks to protect their organization is acquainted with the latest technologies.

This digital event is a great opportunity for you to listen in as Microsoft cybersecurity experts and technical researchers discuss the current threat landscape, the future of holistic threat intelligence, and share demos of brand-new security, compliance, identity, and privacy technologies already making waves in the industry. Staying informed is the first step to building a strong, resilient security strategy for your organization. We hope you'll join us.

Extend protection to the outer limits

Comprehensive security starts with end-to-end coverage. Today's organizations are moving increasingly more data and resources to the cloud while also working to integrate a growing number of unprotected devices into their security ecosystems. And the pace isn't slowing.

To defend against sophisticated threats that move laterally across systems and platforms, you need a holistic view of your multicloud environment and a way to centrally manage the protection of your devices.

At this digital event, learn how to achieve least-privilege access across your multicloud, enable seamless information protection, identify critical privacy risks, and empower employees to make smart data handling decisions-without impeding productivity. This is an event you won't want to miss.

Lay the foundation for a safer, more innovative future

Attend the Microsoft Security Summiton May 12, 2022, to experience the future of comprehensive security and explore the solutions that can get you there. Register to:

  • Learn how to strengthen your organization's defenses in the face of evolving cyber threats.
  • Get insights you can act on from defenders on the cybersecurity frontlines on topics like extended detection and response (XDR), proactive threat hunting, Zero Trust, and more.
  • Hear exciting product announcements from leading voices in Microsoft Security.
  • Watch demos of brand-new security, compliance, identity, and privacy technologies.
  • Plus, ask Microsoft cybersecurity and threat intelligence experts all your most pressing questions in a live chat Q&A.

Safeguard your future. Be fearless.

Register now.

Microsoft Security Summit
Digital event | May 12, 2022
9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Pacific Time (UTC-7)

To learn more about Microsoft Security solutions, visit our website. Bookmark the Security blog to keep up with our expert coverage on security matters. Also, follow us at @MSFTSecurity for the latest news and updates on cybersecurity.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 17:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
