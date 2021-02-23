Microsoft : LinkedIn says tech issue on platform resolved

Feb 23 (Reuters) - LinkedIn, Microsoft Corp's
professional networking site, said on Tuesday it had resolved a
technical glitch on its platform, after thousands of users
reported difficulties in accessing the website.
Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were
close to 26,000 incidents of people reporting issues with
LinkedIn.
Earlier in the day, LinkedIn said an issue across its
platform was causing certain functional requests to take longer
or fail unexpectedly and that it was working on a fix.
California-based LinkedIn helps employers assess a
candidate's suitability for a role and employees use the
platform to find new job.
Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports
from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its
platform. The outage might have affected a larger number of
users.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)