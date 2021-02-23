Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : LinkedIn says tech issue on platform resolved

02/23/2021 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo for LinkedIn Corporation is shown in Mountain View, California

Feb 23 (Reuters) - LinkedIn, Microsoft Corp's professional networking site, said on Tuesday it had resolved a technical glitch on its platform, after thousands of users reported difficulties in accessing the website.

Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were close to 26,000 incidents of people reporting issues with LinkedIn.

Earlier in the day, LinkedIn said an issue across its platform was causing certain functional requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly and that it was working on a fix.

California-based LinkedIn helps employers assess a candidate's suitability for a role and employees use the platform to find new job.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might have affected a larger number of users. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
03:31pMICROSOFT : says it notified 60 customers of SolarWinds breach - U.S. Senate pan..
RE
03:31pSolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack - U...
RE
03:15pMICROSOFT : LinkedIn says tech issue on platform resolved
RE
02:43pANALYSIS : Bubbles, bubbles bound for trouble?
RE
02:32pWall Street pulls back, weighed down by tech
RE
02:28pWall Street pulls back, weighed down by tech
RE
02:28pWall Street pulls back, weighed down by tech
RE
01:29pTech selloff hits Nasdaq, Powell comments limit declines
RE
12:01pPRESS RELEASE : WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted So..
DJ
08:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Equity Indices Close Mixed, U.S. Yield Curve Steepens
TI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 164 B - -
Net income 2021 55 891 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 1 769 B 1 769 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 274,62 $
Last Close Price 234,51 $
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION8.34%1 768 725
SEA LIMITED27.08%129 498
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.16.90%115 104
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC3.05%60 267
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.67%57 336
SYNOPSYS INC.3.41%38 808
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ