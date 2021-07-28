Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION

Microsoft : Michelle Gonzalez named to lead Microsoft's venture fund M12

07/28/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
We're proud to welcome Michelle Gonzalez as the new corporate vice president and global head of M12, Microsoft's venture fund.

'Michelle's deep and diverse experience in corporate venture capital and startup incubation-as well as her passion for people management and workplace inclusion-are among the reasons she will lead M12 with purpose and impact,' said Chris Young, executive vice president of business development, strategy, and ventures at Microsoft. 'I look forward to learning from Michelle as she guides our talented venture team and supports the entrepreneurs in our portfolio.'

Prior to joining Microsoft and M12, Michelle was the managing partner for Area 120, Google's internal incubator, where she led a transformation to align the organization's strategy and investment criteria to key thematic areas within and adjacent to Google's core businesses. Her tenure saw a record number of projects 'spin in' to become key products or capabilities at Google. During her time at Area 120, Michelle served on the Latinx Leadership Council at Google, which delivered guidance about ways to best support Latinx leadership at the company. Michelle first joined Google in the Office of CEO, working on special projects related to startups and innovation.

Before joining Google, Michelle was an entrepreneur-in-residence and investor at Comcast Ventures, where she focused on investments in VR/AR and AI. Michelle also managed capital deployment to Black and Latinx seed stage founders from Comcast Ventures' Catalyst Fund, a dedicated investment fund for underrepresented founders. After her time at Comcast Ventures, Michelle was a partner at IBM Ventures, where she focused on AI, blockchain, and quantum computing partnerships.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 19:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 435 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 621 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,7x
Yield 2021 0,78%
Capitalization 2 154 B 2 154 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 286,54 $
Average target price 323,33 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gina L. Loften Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.83%2 158 097
SEA LIMITED36.11%142 080
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.8.96%109 145
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE35.30%69 657
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC13.30%66 556
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%43 415