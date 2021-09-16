Microsoft : New collaborative app from ServiceNow brings employee experiences into the flow of work in Microsoft Teams

As the world shifts to hybrid work, people need tools that streamline daily tasks and bring them into the flow of their work. That's why we're excited about the Microsoft Teams collaborative apps our partners are delivering to customers. Collaborative apps are a new class of Teams apps that offer rich, collaborative experiences within chat, channels, and meetings.

Today, we're pleased to see ServiceNow introduce a Teams collaborative app for its Employee Center, which provides employees a single, unified portal to find information, access resources, and make service requests directly in the flow of their work in Teams.

With ServiceNow's Employee Center as one of the first collaborative apps to roll out to customers, we are excited to see the leadership ServiceNow has taken in extending its services using the collaborative apps development pattern, with collaboration at the center of the architecture. Teams is the distribution surface through which ServiceNow is bringing critical workloads to their users, and they are doing so by creating relevant experiences that improve user satisfaction and business outcomes.

The new app illustrates what is possible with collaborative apps. For example, the new app includes:

Meeting integration-embed incident details and communication tasks directly into Teams for shared understanding and rapid collaboration.

A personal app-ServiceNow's industry-leading workflows for HR, IT, and legal information.

Chatbots-providing a single virtual agent that assists with HR, IT, legal and more.

Actionable notifications-enabling employees to take action on key notifications without leaving Teams.

ServiceNow is not only taking advantage of componentized, contextual inclusion of processes into Teams, but they are utilizing connections to Teams in their own software as a service (SaaS) platform to close the loop on their collaborative app offerings. ServiceNow has integrated the meeting scheduling features of Teams from the Microsoft Graph into their web app, so agents can easily initiate meetings for major incident management.

Levi Strauss is already seeing the benefits of the ServiceNow Virtual Agent in Teams. Levi Strauss integrated the ServiceNow Virtual Agent with Microsoft Teams so employees worldwide can effectively request and receive services quickly. Facilitating rapid and direct lines of communication within Teams increases agent productivity and employee satisfaction. After implementing the integration, the teams saw a deflection rate in cases of over 50 percent, and the internal customer service rate (CSAT) for their employees surged to 100 percent. Microsoft Azure Translator can also handle real-time communications and translations between agents and employees-a huge value for their global service desk.

As part of ServiceNow's latest release for their Teams collaborative apps, organizations can increase the productivity of their hybrid workforce by providing a consistent service experience in Teams and increase agent efficiency by deflecting and automating service requests with the Virtual Agent. Customers can get advanced cross-departmental capabilities and a single service experience in Teams-regardless of what department will field their help request-enabling agents to easily provide support by initiating a conversation directly in Teams.

Collaborative apps solve for the organizational shift that every business needs to make to address the ongoing challenges and demands of the hybrid workplace. Partner applications like ServiceNow's offerings and custom collaborative apps will help drive the digitization that organizations need to stay ahead of this curve.

Check out these additional resources to learn more about building collaborative apps with Teams: