Microsoft : New global partnership between Xbox's Halo Infinite and Waze

When you're in a rush to save the galaxy from extinction there's nothing worse than getting caught in traffic. While Halo's iconic Warthog can simply go around roadblocks thanks to its rugged off-road capabilities and a Banished Ghost can utilize its anti-gravity pads to take the most direct route, now the rest of us can arrive in style thanks to a new global partnership between Xbox's Halo Infiniteand the navigation app Waze. Starting today, drivers around the world can access a brand-new Waze experience that allows them to drive with vehicles and characters straight from the Halo universe.
Upon selecting the Halo theme, drivers can choose their side: the UNSC or the Banished. Those siding with humanity and the UNSC will have their in-app car replaced with the Warthog and will have their trip navigated by none other than the Master Chief himself, and even select him as their Waze profile 'Mood.' Drivers embracing their more rebellious side can choose the Banished, Halo Infinite's enemy faction. They'll have their in-app car replaced with a Ghost, get their navigation audio from the Banished war chief, Escharum, and an Escharum 'Mood' to let others on the road know which side they've chosen.
Access the first ever video game-themed experience on Waze to choose your faction, and your drives will take on a decidedly Halo flavor. Or open the Waze app, tap 'My Waze' and select the Halo banner to activate the experience. The content is available worldwide starting today in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese, and will remain on the Waze app for a limited time.
