  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Microsoft Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Microsoft : New global partnership between Xbox's Halo Infinite and Waze

08/03/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
When you're in a rush to save the galaxy from extinction there's nothing worse than getting caught in traffic. While Halo's iconic Warthog can simply go around roadblocks thanks to its rugged off-road capabilities and a Banished Ghost can utilize its anti-gravity pads to take the most direct route, now the rest of us can arrive in style thanks to a new global partnership between Xbox's Halo Infiniteand the navigation app Waze. Starting today, drivers around the world can access a brand-new Waze experience that allows them to drive with vehicles and characters straight from the Halo universe.

Upon selecting the Halo theme, drivers can choose their side: the UNSC or the Banished. Those siding with humanity and the UNSC will have their in-app car replaced with the Warthog and will have their trip navigated by none other than the Master Chief himself, and even select him as their Waze profile 'Mood.' Drivers embracing their more rebellious side can choose the Banished, Halo Infinite's enemy faction. They'll have their in-app car replaced with a Ghost, get their navigation audio from the Banished war chief, Escharum, and an Escharum 'Mood' to let others on the road know which side they've chosen.

Access the first ever video game-themed experience on Waze to choose your faction, and your drives will take on a decidedly Halo flavor. Or open the Waze app, tap 'My Waze' and select the Halo banner to activate the experience. The content is available worldwide starting today in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese, and will remain on the Waze app for a limited time.

The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet. Campaign: When all hope is lost and humanity's fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he's ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity's greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself. Multiplayer: Halo's celebrated multiplayer returns! More information coming later this year (requires Xbox Live Gold on console, membership sold separately). Forge: Halo's epic content creation tool is back and more powerful than ever. More information coming later this year. Cross-Generation Gaming: Halo Infinite provides an amazing experience across the Xbox One and newer family of consoles as well as PC. And, on Xbox Series X as well as supported PCs, enjoy enhanced features like up to 4k resolution at 60FPS in campaign and greatly reduced load times creating seamless gameplay that usher in the next generation of gaming.* *4K Ultra HD on Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, and compatible PCs only; compatible TV required.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 17:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
