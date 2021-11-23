Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : New insights feature from Microsoft Bing helps you find what you're looking for faster

11/23/2021 | 01:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The breadth of information available online can both be helpful and frustrating when you're looking for information. Too often we spend a long time clicking through to and reading many different pages, only to find, for example, that the source is too academic and detailed to get through quickly or doesn't quite contain what the page title suggests.

That's why we're excited today to announce Page insights on the Microsoft Bing search results page, which provides a summarized insights from a page on your search results so you can find what you're looking for faster.

For example, imagine you're curious about Mars and space exploration, but don't have a specific question in mind. Search "Mars mission NASA " and hover over the lightbulb icon for a promising-looking link. You'll get a Page insights pane that helps you verify that the source is relevant to your needs, helps you get caught up to speed at a glance on top factoids you didn't know about, and lets you jump straight to the relevant section of the page when you click 'Read more' for a specific question. You can also see more web results in the 'Explore more' section, which you can use as a jumping-off point for more exploration.

Or, let's imagine you have a specific question - you want a deeper understanding of the formation of the solar system's asteroid belt, but aren't interested in other facts about it. Simply search for "asteroid belt", hover over the Page insights lightbulb icon for the top result, and you'll see that the page in question addresses your question in detail. Click the 'Read more' button and you'll automatically be dropped onto the portion of the page that discusses your question in detail.
Together these updates help inform you beforehand, so you can save time by only clicking through to a pages with a high likelihood of being relevant to what you're looking for. Page insights is available on desktop only, due to the screen size required to properly display the results.

We hope you're as excited by this update as we are, and always please leave thoughts in the 'Feedback' bubble at the bottom right corner of Bing.com pages.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 18:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
01:21pMICROSOFT : New insights feature from Microsoft Bing helps you find what you're looking fo..
PU
01:10pMICROSOFT : 4 new Flipgrid features amplify student voice
PU
01:00pMICROSOFT : New hardware from Designed for Xbox partners enhances gaming experiences
PU
12:50pMICROSOFT : Full-time food and travel vlogger hopes others can learn from her journey
PU
12:45pNasdaq leads losses as tech weakness dents Wall Street
RE
12:42pEuropean Stocks End Largely Lower Amid Fresh Wave of COVID-19 Cases
MT
12:40pMULTILINGUAL TRANSLATION AT SCALE : 10,000 language pairs and beyond
PU
10:03aZoom shares tumble as revenue growth slows
RE
10:00aMICROSOFT : announces “Digital AmBEtion” plan to accelerate growth and innovat..
PU
07:56aREFILE-EU's Vestager cheers as lawmakers vote for tougher tech laws
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 196 B - -
Net income 2022 71 157 M - -
Net cash 2022 83 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,8x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 2 551 B 2 551 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
EV / Sales 2023 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 339,83 $
Average target price 363,83 $
Spread / Average Target 7,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matthias Troyer Distinguished Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION52.79%2 551 437
SEA LIMITED50.28%165 905
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC72.32%101 859
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE66.51%81 936
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-28.18%71 988
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%69 588