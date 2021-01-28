Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : New year, new Microsoft Teams features for digital classrooms

01/28/2021 | 01:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A new school term brings new learning material, new experiences, and new opportunities for classrooms. It also brings exciting new Microsoft Teams technology designed to help your classroom stay organized, save time, and collaborate in the months ahead. A host of new Teams features are now available to support both students and staff as they move into spring.

Here are just a few of the updates that can help equip your school with the technology needed to excel in the new year-no matter the learning environment.

  1. Teachers and students can brainstorm, take notes, and share ideas using Whiteboard, a free-form digital canvas. This feature lets Teams classrooms draw and write together using colorful pens, pencils, text boxes, and sticky notes. Teachers can either present material on a Whiteboard or make one available to the class for editing, allowing students to collaborate in real-time. After class, these Whiteboards are saved as a file, so students can reference their work.
  1. With the Classroom Drop-in app, school leaders can bring guest lecturers, teaching assistants, substitute instructors, and other approved individuals into the virtual classroom. The feature allows you to easily add a new user to a Team without reaching out to an IT Admin for support. The dropped-in user can access class conversations, assignments, and grades as allowed. After the specified drop-in time has ended, the user's access will be removed.
  1. It's critical for teachers to understand not only how individual students are performing, but how classes are performing as a whole. Assignment and Grading, a feature in Education Insights, does just that. Teachers can access high-level information, including trends in grade averages and completed and missed assignments. They can also access more detailed information on specific assignments or students, so they are better able to provide individualized help when needed.
  1. To get early access to the latest Teams features, use Public Preview. This feature allows school leaders to try out the latest updates before they're broadly available and see which are a good fit based on the school's needs.

We hope these new Teams features help create an even more positive and productive experience for you, your colleagues, and your students as they start the spring term. Check back for more helpful updates throughout the year, and if your school does not have Teams yet, sign up for free today.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 18:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
01:50pMICROSOFT : New year, new Microsoft Teams features for digital classrooms
PU
12:51pWall St. jumps on big-tech strength, short squeeze worries ease
RE
12:34pMICROSOFT : Minecraft releases free Sustainability City map inspired by Microsof..
PU
12:04pSUSTAINABILITY CITY : Minecraft: Education Edition helps students explore energy..
PU
10:59aANALYSIS : SAP pitches cloud transformation to pandemic-hit customers
RE
09:47aMICROSOFT : DA Davidson Adjusts Microsoft's Price Target to $265 From $225, Reit..
MT
07:18aMARKETS DAY AHEAD : How far from GameStop to game over?
RE
06:52aMICROSOFT : Further Ties Executive Pay to Sustainability Goals
DJ
05:13aBoosted by tech stocks, Norway wealth fund earns $123 billion in 2020
RE
03:04aONE YEAR LATER : The path to carbon negative — a progress report on our cl..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 164 B - -
Net income 2021 56 047 M - -
Net cash 2021 97 477 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 1 757 B 1 757 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,11x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 273,50 $
Last Close Price 232,90 $
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.46%1 756 582
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.9.91%108 215
SEA LIMITED3.38%105 189
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-7.09%54 152
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE1.81%53 489
SYNOPSYS INC.-1.82%38 951
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ