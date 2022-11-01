Microsoft : Now generally available, Azure Payment HSM secures digital payment systems in the cloud

We are very excited to announce the general availability of Azure Payment HSM, a BareMetal Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) that enables customers to have native access to payment HSM in the Azure cloud. With Azure Payment HSM, customers can seamlessly migrate PCI workloads to Azure and meet the most stringent security, audit compliance, low latency, and high-performance requirements needed by the Payment Card Industry (PCI).

Azure Payment HSM service empowers service providers and financial institutions to accelerate their payment system's digital transformation strategy and adopt the public cloud.

[Link] "Payment HSM support in the public cloud is one of the most significant hurdles to overcome in moving payment systems to the public cloud. While there are many different solutions, none can meet the stringent requirements required for a payment system. Microsoft, working with Thales, stepped up to provide a payment HSM solution that could meet the modernization ambitions of ACI Worldwide's technology platform. It has been a pleasure working with both teams to bring this solution to reality." -Timothy White, Chief Architect, Retail Payments and Cloud

Service overview

Azure Payment HSM solution is delivered using Thales payShield 10K Payment HSM, which offers single-tenant HSMs and full remote management capabilities. The service is designed to enable total customer control with strict role and data separation between Microsoft and the customer. HSMs are provisioned and connected directly to the customer's virtual network, and the HSMs are under the customer's sole administration control. Once allocated, Microsoft's administrative access is limited to "Operator" mode and full responsibility for configuration and maintenance of the HSM and software falls upon the customer. When the HSM is no longer required and the device is returned to Microsoft, customer data is erased to ensure privacy and security. The solution comes with Thales payShield premium package license and enhanced support Plan, with a direct relationship between the customer and Thales.

Figure 1: After HSM is provisioned, HSM device is connected directly to a customer's virtual network with full remote HSM management capabilities through Thales payShield Manager and TMD.

The customer can quickly add more HSM capacity on demand and subscribe to the highest performance level (up to 2500 CPS) for mission-critical payment applications with low latency. The customer can upgrade, or downgrade HSM performance level based on business needs without interruption of HSM production usage. HSMs can be easily provisioned as a pair of devices and configured for high availability.

Azure remains committed to helping customers achieve compliance with the Payment Card Industry's leading compliance certifications. Azure Payment HSM is certified across stringent security and compliance requirements established by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) including PCI DSS, PCI 3DS, and PCI PIN. Thales payShield 10K HSMs are certified to FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and PCI HSM v3. Azure Payment HSM customers can significantly reduce their compliance time, efforts, and cost by leveraging the shared responsibility matrix from Azure's PCI Attestation of Compliance (AOC).

Typical use cases

Financial institutions and service providers in the payment ecosystem including issuers, service providers, acquirers, processors, and payment networks will benefit from Azure Payment HSM. Azure Payment HSM enables a wide range of use cases, such as payment processing, which allows card and mobile payment authorization and 3D-Secure authentication; payment credential issuing for cards, wearables, and connected devices; securing keys and authentication data and sensitive data protection for point-to-point encryption, security tokenization, and EMV payment tokenization.

Get started

Azure Payment HSM is available at launch in the following regions: East US, West US, South Central US, Central US, North Europe, and West Europe

As Azure Payment HSM is a specialized service, customers should ask their Microsoft account manager and CSA to send the request via email.

Learn more about Azure Payment HSM

Learn more about Azure Payment HSM