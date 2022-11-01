Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Microsoft Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:36 2022-11-01 pm EDT
228.76 USD   -1.45%
01:40pMicrosoft : Now generally available, Azure Payment HSM secures digital payment systems in the cloud
PU
01:03pWall St dips as strong job openings dent Fed pivot hopes
RE
01:01pGlobal markets live: Sony, Toyota, Pfizer, Apple, Wells Fargo...
MS
Microsoft : Now generally available, Azure Payment HSM secures digital payment systems in the cloud

11/01/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
We are very excited to announce the general availability of Azure Payment HSM, a BareMetal Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) that enables customers to have native access to payment HSM in the Azure cloud. With Azure Payment HSM, customers can seamlessly migrate PCI workloads to Azure and meet the most stringent security, audit compliance, low latency, and high-performance requirements needed by the Payment Card Industry (PCI).

Azure Payment HSM service empowers service providers and financial institutions to accelerate their payment system's digital transformation strategy and adopt the public cloud.

[Link] "Payment HSM support in the public cloud is one of the most significant hurdles to overcome in moving payment systems to the public cloud. While there are many different solutions, none can meet the stringent requirements required for a payment system. Microsoft, working with Thales, stepped up to provide a payment HSM solution that could meet the modernization ambitions of ACI Worldwide's technology platform. It has been a pleasure working with both teams to bring this solution to reality."

-Timothy White, Chief Architect, Retail Payments and Cloud

Service overview

Azure Payment HSM solution is delivered using Thales payShield 10K Payment HSM, which offers single-tenant HSMs and full remote management capabilities. The service is designed to enable total customer control with strict role and data separation between Microsoft and the customer. HSMs are provisioned and connected directly to the customer's virtual network, and the HSMs are under the customer's sole administration control. Once allocated, Microsoft's administrative access is limited to "Operator" mode and full responsibility for configuration and maintenance of the HSM and software falls upon the customer. When the HSM is no longer required and the device is returned to Microsoft, customer data is erased to ensure privacy and security. The solution comes with Thales payShield premium package license and enhanced support Plan, with a direct relationship between the customer and Thales.

[Link]

Figure 1: After HSM is provisioned, HSM device is connected directly to a customer's virtual network with full remote HSM management capabilities through Thales payShield Manager and TMD.

The customer can quickly add more HSM capacity on demand and subscribe to the highest performance level (up to 2500 CPS) for mission-critical payment applications with low latency. The customer can upgrade, or downgrade HSM performance level based on business needs without interruption of HSM production usage. HSMs can be easily provisioned as a pair of devices and configured for high availability.

Azure remains committed to helping customers achieve compliance with the Payment Card Industry's leading compliance certifications. Azure Payment HSM is certified across stringent security and compliance requirements established by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) including PCI DSS, PCI 3DS, and PCI PIN. Thales payShield 10K HSMs are certified to FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and PCI HSM v3. Azure Payment HSM customers can significantly reduce their compliance time, efforts, and cost by leveraging the shared responsibility matrix from Azure's PCI Attestation of Compliance (AOC).

Typical use cases

Financial institutions and service providers in the payment ecosystem including issuers, service providers, acquirers, processors, and payment networks will benefit from Azure Payment HSM. Azure Payment HSM enables a wide range of use cases, such as payment processing, which allows card and mobile payment authorization and 3D-Secure authentication; payment credential issuing for cards, wearables, and connected devices; securing keys and authentication data and sensitive data protection for point-to-point encryption, security tokenization, and EMV payment tokenization.

Get started

Azure Payment HSM is available at launch in the following regions: East US, West US, South Central US, Central US, North Europe, and West Europe

As Azure Payment HSM is a specialized service, customers should ask their Microsoft account manager and CSA to send the request via email.

Learn more about Azure Payment HSM

To download PCI certification reports and shared responsibility matrices:

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 17:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 71 245 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,4x
Yield 2023 1,13%
Capitalization 1 730 B 1 730 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,81x
EV / Sales 2024 6,66x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 232,13 $
Average target price 300,96 $
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-29.87%1 730 407
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-46.83%51 684
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.61%44 734
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.10%44 123
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-18.76%41 461
SEA LIMITED-77.79%27 907