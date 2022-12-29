Microsoft : Oferta Pública de Distribuição de ações reservada a trabalhadores da Microsoft Corporation - Information Document

EU INFORMATION DOCUMENT UNDER THE EU PROSPECTUS REGULATION MICROSOFT CORPORATION EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE PLAN INFORMATION DOCUMENT IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES IN THE EUROPEAN UNION ("EU") / EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA ("EEA") / UNITED KINGDOM ("UK") Introduction Microsoft Corporation ("Microsoft" or the "Issuer") offers to certain eligible employees (including employees in the EU/EEA/UK) the opportunity to purchase shares of Microsoft's common stock, par value USD 0.00000625 (the "Shares"), under the Microsoft Corporation Employee Stock Purchase Plan, as amended (the "Plan"), at a discounted purchase price through contributions that are made by payroll deductions. This information document provides information about the number and nature of the securities and the reasons for and details of the offer. To that end, this information document describes the Issuer, the Plan, the grant of purchase rights under the Plan (the "Purchase Rights") and the Shares to be purchased. Exemption from the EU Prospectus Regulation To the extent offers to purchase Shares under the Plan are offers of securities to the public in the EU/EEA or the UK, the Issuer can claim an exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus which meets the requirements set forth in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and the UK Prospectus Regulation Rules ("PRR"), respectively. Article 1(4)(i) of the Prospectus Regulation and Rule 1.2.3(4)(i) of the PRR exempt issuers from the obligation to publish a prospectus if the securities are offered to existing or former directors or employees by their employer or by an affiliated undertaking provided that the present document is made available to the eligible employees (the "Exemption"). Accordingly, in reliance on the Exemption, for offers under the Plan made after this information document is made available to eligible employees, the Issuer has not prepared or filed a prospectus with any competent regulatory authority in the EU/EEA or the UK, and no such prospectus has been approved and/or published in the EU/EEA or the UK. This document does not constitute a prospectus. Instead, this document contains the information that Microsoft must make available to employees in the EU/EEA and the UK in order to comply with the Exemption. Information about the Issuer The Issuer is a publicly traded U.S. corporation which has listed its Shares on the Global Select Market of the Nasdaq Stock Market (the "Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "MFST." Shares issued under the Plan will also be listed on the Nasdaq. You may ascertain the current per Share market price as traded on the Nasdaq at: https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/msft. The International Securities Identification Number (the "ISIN") for the Shares is US5949181045. The U.S. security identification number (the "CUSIP number") for the Shares is 594918104. 1 Microsoft Corporation - EU/EEA - Information Document (December 2022)

The Issuer's address is One Microsoft Way, Redmond, Washington 98052-6399 U.S.A. Additional information about the Issuer can be found on Microsoft's website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor. Further, filings made by Microsoft with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") are available on Microsoft's website or the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Note that the total number of Shares issued and outstanding can be found in Microsoft's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents that Microsoft files from time to time with the SEC. You also can request copies of the filings by contacting Microsoft at: Microsoft Corporation Attn: ESPP Administrator One Microsoft Way Redmond, WA 98052 Telephone number: +1 (425) 706-8853 Email: AskHR@Microsoft.com Reasons for the Offer The purpose of the Plan is to provide a convenient method for eligible employees to become shareholders in Microsoft, as it is believed that employee participation in the ownership of Microsoft will be to the mutual benefit of both the employees and Microsoft. Details of the Offer Administration The Plan is administered by a committee of Microrosft's board of directors (the "Committee") or the persons acting within the scope of their authority to administer the Plan pursuant to a delegation of authority from the Committee (collectively, the "Administrator"). Eligibility Any employee who is in the employ of any Participating Company (as defined below) is eligible to participate in the Plan, except employees whose customary employment is for not more than five months in any calendar year. A "Participating Company" means Microrosft and any subsidiary or affiliate of Microsoft that has been designated by the Administrator to participate in the Plan. Time Frame of the Offer and Enrollment The Plan operates with four three-month offerings per calendar year ("Purchase Periods"), which commence on January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1 (each, an "Offering Date") and expire on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31 (each, a "Date of Exercise"). Eligible employees who wish to participate in the Plan must complete an enrollment agreement and submit it to Microsoft, or to such other entity designated by Microsoft for this purpose, prior to the commencement of the relevant Purchase Period. At the end of each Purchase Period, each participating employee who continues to be eligible to participate in the Plan will be automatically re-enrolled in the next Purchase Period, unless the participating employee has advised Microsoft otherwise. 2 Microsoft Corporation - EU/EEA - Information Document (December 2022)

Minimum and Maximum Amount of Contributions Employees may authorize payroll deductions in an amount between 1% and 15% (in whole percentages only) of their compensation to be used for the purchase of Shares under the Plan. A participating employee may at any time during a Purchase Period change the percentage of authorized payroll deductions, but only with respect to the next Purchase Period. Details of the Price The "Purchase Price" per Share shall be 90% of the Fair Market Value of a Share on the Date of Exercise. "Fair Market Value" means the closing bid price as reported on Nasdaq or the other primary trading market for Shares. Nature of the Offer Each participating employee who continues to be a participant in a Purchase Period on the Date of Exercise is deemed to have purchased the number of Shares (which may include fractional Shares) that his/her accumulated payroll deductions on such date will pay for at the Purchase Price. Number and Nature of the Securities Offered The maximum number of Shares offered for purchase under the Plan is 200,000,000. Notwithstanding any other provision of the Plan to the contrary, no participating employee in the Plan shall be granted a right to purchase Shares under the Plan or any other employee stock purchase plans of Microsoft and its subsidiaries at a rate which exceeds $25,000 of the Fair Market Value of such Shares (determined at the time such Purchase Rights are granted) for each calendar year in which the Purchase Right is outstanding at any time. Moreover, no participating employee may purchase more than 2,000 Shares during any single Purchase Period. Delivery Following the end of each Purchase Period, the number of Shares purchased by each participating employee will be deposited into an account established in the participating employee's name with the Plan broker. Commission There is no charge to participating employees for the acquisition or holding of Shares under the Plan. However, the commission charged by Fidelity on sales of Shares acquired under the Plan is as follows: Trade method Commission (flat rate) Online No Fee Fidelity Stock Plan service representative US$32.95 In addition, the SEC imposes a fee on the transfer of Shares. This fee is paid to the SEC at the time of sale and is required for all equity trades. Upon selling the Shares, participating employees will be charged a fee equal to $0.0000207 multiplied by the total principal amount of the sale proceeds. The SEC may announce new fee rates at its discretion. 3 Microsoft Corporation - EU/EEA - Information Document (December 2022)

Termination of Participation in the Plan A participating employee may withdraw from a Purchase Period, in whole but not in part, at any time prior to the first day of the last calendar month of such Purchase Period by submitting a withdrawal notice to Microsoft. Upon receipt of a withdrawal notice, Microsoft will refund all amounts credited to an employee as soon as practicable thereafter without interest (except to the extent payment of interest on such amount is required by the laws of any applicable jurisdiction). Further, a participating employee may, at any time prior to the first day of the last calendar month of a Purchase Period, change the percentage of his or her authorized payroll deductions to zero, thereby suspending participation in the Plan. If a participating employee withdraws or suspends his/her participation in the Plan, he/she will not participate in a subsequent Purchase Period unless and until he/she re-enrolls in the Plan by completing a new enrollment agreement. Termination of Employment Upon termination of employment for any reason whatsoever, including but not limited to death or retirement, Microsoft will refund all amounts credited to an employee as soon as practicable thereafter without interest (except to the extent payment of interest on such amount is required by the laws of any applicable jurisdiction). Non-Transferability of Purchase Rights Purchase Rights granted under the Plan cannot be transferred in any way other than by will or the applicable laws of descent and distribution. Restriction on Shares and Transferability The Shares under the Plan are registered on a registration statement on Form S-8 with the SEC and are generally freely transferable (subject to any transferability restrictions resulting from applicable insider trading laws and Microsoft's insider trading policy). The Plan is intended to provide Shares for investment and not for resale. Microsoft does not, however, intend to restrict or influence any employee in the conduct of his or her own affairs. An employee, therefore, may sell Shares purchased under the Plan at any time he or she chooses, subject to compliance with any applicable laws. The employee assumes the risk of any market or currency fluctuations in the price of the Shares. Moreover, the employees' attention is drawn to the risk of investing in Microsoft's Shares generally as described, in particular, in the "Risk Factors" section in Microsoft's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents that Microsoft files from time to time with the SEC. Termination, Suspension, or Amendment of the Plan The Committee and the Board shall have the right at any time and without notice to amend, modify or terminate the Plan; provided that no existing Purchase Rights may be adversely affected, and provided further that no such amendment of the Plan shall, except as otherwise provided in the Plan, increase the total number of Shares to be offered under the Plan unless shareholder approval is obtained therefor. Information on the Shares and Rights Attached to the Shares The Shares acquired under the Plan allow an employee, as a stockholder, to participate in: Dividends - Microsoft pays dividends on a quarterly basis.

- Microsoft pays dividends on a quarterly basis. Voting - As a stockholder, an employee will be entitled to vote at Microsoft's stockholder meetings. 4 Microsoft Corporation - EU/EEA - Information Document (December 2022)