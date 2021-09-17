Log in
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Microsoft : RIP Sir Clive Sinclair. Your innovations democratized computing and inspired so many, including myself. I vividly remember my first computer, a ZX80

09/17/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
RIP Sir Clive Sinclair. Your innovations democratized computing and inspired so many, including myself. I vividly remember my first computer, a ZX80, and the sense of wonder and empowerment I felt. It was your device that sparked my passion for engineering.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 17:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 192 B - -
Net income 2022 66 131 M - -
Net cash 2022 92 059 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,9x
Yield 2022 0,80%
Capitalization 2 294 B 2 294 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 305,22 $
Average target price 334,59 $
Spread / Average Target 9,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.23%2 293 695
SEA LIMITED72.27%189 339
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC72.71%101 643
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-17.52%82 667
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE51.67%77 996
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.21.57%55 918