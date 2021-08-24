Microsoft : Reading Progress app now available in Microsoft Teams to help students build fluency and confidence

Screenshot of the Reading Progress teacher review experience

Reading fluency is an essential part of any student curriculum, and recognizing the learning gap that the pandemic has created, it's especially important that each student gets the chance to build their reading skills and increase their confidence in turn.

That's the idea behind Reading Progress, the new app available in Microsoft Teams that enables students to independently read aloud, record themselves, and grow their reading skills while allowing educators to better support students' progression. Students share the audio or video recordings of themselves with their teachers who can then track the progress, provide feedback, and discover trends and opportunities for student growth.

Here's a quick look at how Reading Progress works:

1. Create tailored assignments

Students benefit from educators' ability to upload single or multiple assignments that are easily accessible and can be customized for a particular student's reading level and progress. Students can also read at their own pace and in a comfortable setting, removing any stigma, stress, or distraction associated with reading out loud. This helps students further develop their reading skills at their own pace. This personalized learning and targeted support helps ensure that all students' performance and progress is monitored, prioritized, and encouraged.

2. Read, record, review, repeat

With Immersive Reader technology in Teams, students can adjust page settings, such as format and font size, to tailor their Reading Progress experience based on their preferences. From there, students can record themselves reading aloud on either audio and/or video. Once submitted, teachers can review the recorded assignment and provide feedback at their own convenience.

3. Unlock insights and track progress

The app has streamlined a typically time-intensive process by seamlessly integrating with Teams' Education Insights dashboard. Teachers can use the auto-detect feature to quickly review errors such as mispronunciations, repetitions, phrasing, intonation, and omissions, and can use them to customize instruction for each student. For example, educators can change the pronunciation sensitivity levels to account for different speech patterns and accents. They can also override any inaccuracies the auto-detect feature may have highlighted as they listen to a recording.

Get started with Reading Progress today

By empowering students to complete their reading assignments independently, Reading Progress keeps the focus on practice and growth. Discover more tips and advice on how to utilize the app, and download Teams to get started.