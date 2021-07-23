Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : Save big on select Xbox and PC games and accessories with Ultimate Game Sale

07/23/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary

  • Ultimate Game Sale is back for a limited time with hot deals on select Xbox and PC games and accessories.
  • Save up to 80% off on select Xbox digital games and up to 70% off select PC games.
  • Check out great discounts on gaming PCs and accessories to enhance any gaming experience.

It's that time of year again. From today through August 5, Ultimate Game Sale is back with hot deals on select Xbox and PC games and accessories. From sports to action and adventure, there is a game for everyone to keep the fun going all summer long.

This year's fan-favorite sale features up to 80% off on select Xbox digital games and up to 70% off select PC games. Not to mention, the first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is just $1 for new members.

Discover all the deals available during the Ultimate Game Sale, with top offers including:

Xbox Games

With Ultimate Game Sale's offerings, there is a game for every player. Starting July 23, fans can get select Xbox games for up to 80% off:

Deals for PC Gamers

PC gamers have plenty of discounted titles to choose from as well during the Ultimate Game Sale. Prepare your spaceship for takeoff while tracking imposters, or battle a brutal army with these games :

Don't miss out on in-game deals for free-to-play games including:

Gaming PCs and Accessories

In addition to the games on sale, check out the discounts on PCs and gaming accessories sure to enhance any gaming experience:

Ultimate Game Sale deals are available on console and on microsoft.com so check out the discounts on select titles and accessories before the sale ends on August 5. Ready, set, game!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 16:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:38pMICROSOFT : Save big on select Xbox and PC games and accessories with Ultimate G..
PU
11:07aMICROSOFT CORP : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
10:10aMICROSOFT : U.S. And Allies Formally Accuse China Of Microsoft Hack And Cyberesp..
AQ
08:34aMICROSOFT : Barclays Adjusts Microsoft PT to $325 From $288, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
08:34aMICROSOFT : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Microsoft to $300 From $270, Maint..
MT
08:01aExclusive-Vodafone exec emerges as favourite for Sky's top job in Italy - sou..
RE
05:28aOPTIONS : Straddle Prices for Stocks Expected to Report Quarterly Results Next W..
MT
03:17aS.Korean stocks end higher on earnings optimism
RE
07/22WHEN COIN MINERS EVOLVE, PART 1 : exposing modern mining malware infrastructure
PU
07/22MICROSOFT : M12 managing directors named to 2021 Global Corporate Venturing Powe..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 434 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 555 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,6x
Yield 2021 0,78%
Capitalization 2 155 B 2 155 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 286,14 $
Average target price 305,75 $
Spread / Average Target 6,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gina L. Loften Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.65%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED47.60%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.7.18%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC15.08%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE33.46%63 952
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-6.28%50 259