Microsoft : Says U.S. Government Questions Its Pledge to Hire More Black Employees

By Khadeeja Safdar

Microsoft Corp. said it was contacted last week by the federal government to see whether its pledge to hire more Black employees constitutes unlawful discrimination by a government contractor.

The software company said the agency overseeing federal contractors is questioning whether its initiative to double the number of Black managers and leaders in its U.S. workforce by 2025 violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

"We have every confidence that Microsoft's diversity initiative complies fully with all U.S. employment laws," the company said in a blog post.

