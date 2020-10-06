Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Says U.S. Government Questions Its Pledge to Hire More Black Employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

By Khadeeja Safdar

Microsoft Corp. said it was contacted last week by the federal government to see whether its pledge to hire more Black employees constitutes unlawful discrimination by a government contractor.

The software company said the agency overseeing federal contractors is questioning whether its initiative to double the number of Black managers and leaders in its U.S. workforce by 2025 violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

"We have every confidence that Microsoft's diversity initiative complies fully with all U.S. employment laws," the company said in a blog post.

Write to Khadeeja Safdar at khadeeja.safdar@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
05:57pMICROSOFT : Says U.S. Government Questions Its Pledge to Hire More Black Employe..
DJ
05:41pMicrosoft denies U.S. suggestion its diversity plan illegally discriminates b..
RE
05:24pHouse Panel Calls for Congress to Break Up Tech Giants -- Update
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:17pMicrosoft Says U.S. Government Questions Its Pledge to Hire More Black Employ..
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:09pTorn U.S. tech investors debate buy or sell in wake of shakeout
RE
02:40pMICROSOFT : Why we invite security researchers to hack Azure Sphere
PU
02:14pBILL GATES : Rich world could be close to normal by late 2021 if vaccine works, ..
RE
01:18pMICROSOFT : CEO Wants Increased Focus on Internet Safety in Social Media
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 49 086 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,0x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 1 558 B 1 558 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,42x
EV / Sales 2022 8,39x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 232,83 $
Last Close Price 205,91 $
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.75%1 592 083
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.613.36%138 049
SEA LIMITED291.80%76 858
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.45%49 272
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC55.27%46 332
SYNOPSYS INC.52.33%32 878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group