Microsoft : SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The hacking group behind the
SolarWinds compromise was able to break into Microsoft
Corp and access some of its source code, Microsoft said
on Thursday.
In a blog post, Microsoft said its investigation had turned
up irregularities with a "small number of internal accounts" and
that one of the accounts "had been used to view source code in a
number of source code repositories."
The disclosure adds to the ever-growing picture of the
compromises associated with the SolarWinds hack, which used the
Texas-based company's flagship network monitoring software as a
springboard to break into the sensitive U.S. government networks
and other tech companies. Microsoft had already disclosed that
like other firms it found malicious versions of SolarWinds'
software inside its network, but the source code disclosure is
new.
A company's source code - the underlying set of instructions
that run a piece of software or an operating system - is
typically among its most closely guarded secrets.
It is not clear how many or specifically which source code
repositories the hackers were able to access. A Microsoft
spokesman declined to elaborate on the blog post.
Microsoft said the hijacked account did not have the ability
to modify any Microsoft code. The blog post further added it has
found no evidence of access "to production services or customer
data."
"The investigation, which is ongoing, has also found no
indications that our systems were used to attack others," it
said.
