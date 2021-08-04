Log in
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Microsoft : Spain's La Liga agrees to sell 10% stake to CVC - NYT

08/04/2021 | 12:32am EDT
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Spain's top soccer league has agreed in principle to sell 10% of its business to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for around $3 billion, the New York Times reported late on Tuesday, citing executives with knowledge of the deal.

The deal requires a nod from the league's clubs and if approved, could help cash-strapped teams including FC Barcelona repair their finances that have taken a blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the newspaper https://nyti.ms/3ijT1S0.

CVC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment after business hours, while La Liga was not reachable.

The private equity firm, as part of a consortium last year, entered talks to buy a stake in the media business of Italy's top soccer league. The deal fell through following objections from some soccer clubs.

La Liga representatives and CVC have been meeting with club officials to secure their backing, executives told NYT, adding that the deal has not been finalized.

Earlier this year, La Liga expanded its partnership with Microsoft Corp in a bid to boost revenue for its pandemic-hit soccer clubs and re-energise a fanbase that is consuming ever more digital products. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 191 B - -
Net income 2022 66 025 M - -
Net cash 2022 92 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,9x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 2 158 B 2 158 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 9,56x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 287,12 $
Average target price 327,71 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION29.09%2 140 391
SEA LIMITED42.16%147 518
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.11.13%112 537
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC40.86%81 027
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE0.00%73 307
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%44 624