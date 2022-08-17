Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:15 2022-08-17 am EDT
291.50 USD   -0.20%
10:04aMICROSOFT : Special Olympics and Xbox partner for Gaming for Inclusion esports event in September
PU
09:01aSpecial Olympics and Microsoft Level Up for 2022 Gaming for Inclusion
PR
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : Special Olympics and Xbox partner for Gaming for Inclusion esports event in September

08/17/2022 | 10:04am EDT
The second annual esports experience will include immersive leadership training for three Special Olympics athletes to become shoutcasters for the broadcast

Since 1968, Special Olympics has been on a mission to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities across the world by fostering acceptance through the power of sports. Here at Xbox, we're honored to partner with Special Olympics again for the second annual Gaming for Inclusion esports event, and to showcase the power of inclusion through gaming.

Following its successful debut in 2021, Gaming for Inclusion 2022 will bring together Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners to compete in Rocket League on Xbox and PC for the chance to play alongside Special Olympics celebrity supporters. This includes NFL legend Jamaal Charles, TikTok influencer and content creator vaultboy, and WWE Superstars in an upcoming Celebrity Showcase on September 17.

Gaming for Inclusion is a virtual, multi-day esports tournament giving people the opportunity to compete for something far greater than first place - the power of inclusion. The tournament will engage and connect people of all abilities from Canada and the United States.

For Xbox, the tournament is part of a larger goal to make gaming inclusive and welcoming to all players so that everyone can experience the joys of gaming. It is also a meaningful and important step in making esports more accessible by empowering Special Olympics athletes to compete in a new way.

"We're honored to again partner with Special Olympics International for the 2nd annual Gaming for Inclusion event this September," said Jeff Hansen, GM Strategic Brand Partnerships at Microsoft. "This year, Microsoft is empowering Special Olympics athletes to participate beyond the playing field by providing hands-on training as on-air talent to host and shoutcast in the tournament broadcast on the official Xbox Twitch channel. Microsoft is committed to supporting Special Olympics in their mission to be a movement led by athletes and raise awareness for people with intellectual disabilities across areas such as sports and leadership."

This year, Gaming for Inclusion will feature a leadership opportunity for three Special Olympics athletes to become esports shoutcasters and hosts for the Celebrity Showcase: Jose Moreno from Special Olympics Illinois, Amber Gertsch from Special Olympics Utah, and Ben Gregory from Special Olympics Indiana.

As a shoutcaster, each athlete will travel to Redmond, Washington for an immersive two-day training on Microsoft's campus where they'll develop skills from some of the best in esports. Through these trainings, Special Olympics athletes will learn how to analyze a game, provide commentary during a livestream, and interview athletes and celebrity guests.

"I appreciate Special Olympics and Microsoft for providing me with this incredible leadership opportunity to become a shoutcaster at this year's Gaming for Inclusion event," said Mr. Moreno who is also a Special Olympics Illinois Athlete Leader. "Gaming creates a common bond and a fun way to connect with people of all abilities around the world. I've made new friends through gaming because we love it, and anyone can play."

Bracket-style tournaments will crown champions for each Rocket League ranking. All gaming competitions will be hosted through Microsoft's esports platform Start.gg. Spectators can live stream the events on the official Xbox Twitch channel and the Special Olympics YouTube channel :

  • Saturday, September 10: Rocket League Tournament
  • Saturday, September 17: Celebrity Showcase with winners from tournaments

"From the beginning of the inaugural Gaming for Inclusion virtual experience, we saw connections made and friendships developed among athletes with and without intellectual disabilities," said Chief Information and Technology Officer at Special Olympics Prianka Nandy. "Immediately, both Special Olympics and Microsoft knew this event would continue and get bigger and better because it truly embodies the power of inclusion. This year, thanks to our incredible partners at Microsoft, we are adding a unique leadership opportunity for some of our athletes to learn from some of the best in the industry and become shoutcasters during our Celebrity Showcase."

Don't forget to tune in to the Celebrity Showcase on September 17 on the official Xbox Twitch channel and the Special Olympics YouTube channel to see who comes out on top! You can learn more about Special Olympics by following them across Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, their official blog on Medium, and SpecialOlympics.org.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 14:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 220 B - -
Net income 2023 76 250 M - -
Net cash 2023 79 960 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,9x
Yield 2023 0,89%
Capitalization 2 183 B 2 183 B -
EV / Sales 2023 9,55x
EV / Sales 2024 8,19x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 292,71 $
Average target price 333,71 $
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.97%2 183 000
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-24.11%73 766
SYNOPSYS INC.4.66%58 996
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.28%57 158
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.3.37%52 756
SEA LIMITED-65.39%43 341