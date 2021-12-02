Microsoft : Today, we are announcing a new strategic alliance with CVS Health to reimagine personalized healthcare and empower more than 300,000 employees with tools…
Our new datacenter region in Belgium will help organizations across the public and private sectors accelerate their digital transformation with the Microsoft Cloud.
Today, we announced our #DigitalAmBEtion plan with Alexander De Croo to accelerate growth and innovation in Belgium; including our intent to establish a new datacenter region in the country. Watch the full video of the announcement here: ▶️ http://msft.it/6042kl3MA
Today, we are announcing the launch of our new sustainable datacenter region in Sweden, powered by 100% carbon-free energy.
Today, we can finally announce the launch of the new datacenter region in Sweden. This new Microsoft cloud region will be powered by 100 percent carbon-free energy and further support ambitions of our zero waste certification commitment. #PowerOfSwedenhttps://lnkd.in/epqQ7JwY
This Veterans Day, we recognize the service and sacrifice of all of those who have gone to extraordinary lengths for our country. We owe them so much and are committed to doing our part to give back.
In the 8 years since Microsoft stood up the Microsoft Software and Systems Academy (MSSA), we have worked to develop and prepare over 3,000 unique veterans for in-demand roles in the tech sector. Each MSSA cohort joined veterans from different branches, ranks, and specialties within the armed forces. The diversity represented in these veterans is enormous, and what really stands out is the core veteran skillset they all share - values ingrained through hard work and discipline in challenging environments. These values make our servicemembers strong performers during and after their military service. This Veterans Day, we honor Veterans for their service to country, and the many ways their training and capabilities continue to benefit us all.
The metaverse is here, and it's not only transforming how we see the world but how we participate in it - from the factory floor to the meeting room. Take a look.
From the metaverse and large-scale AI models, to a new trust fabric that spans organizational boundaries, at Microsoft Ignite I shared some of the innovations that will shape our work and our lives over the next decade.
