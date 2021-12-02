Microsoft : Today, we are announcing a new strategic alliance with CVS Health to reimagine personalized healthcare and empower more than 300,000 employees with tools…

This Veterans Day, we recognize the service and sacrifice of all of those who have gone to extraordinary lengths for our country. We owe them so much and are committed to doing our part to give back.

In the 8 years since Microsoft stood up the Microsoft Software and Systems Academy (MSSA), we have worked to develop and prepare over 3,000 unique veterans for in-demand roles in the tech sector. Each MSSA cohort joined veterans from different branches, ranks, and specialties within the armed forces. The diversity represented in these veterans is enormous, and what really stands out is the core veteran skillset they all share - values ingrained through hard work and discipline in challenging environments. These values make our servicemembers strong performers during and after their military service. This Veterans Day, we honor Veterans for their service to country, and the many ways their training and capabilities continue to benefit us all.