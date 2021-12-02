Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : Today, we are announcing a new strategic alliance with CVS Health to reimagine personalized healthcare and empower more than 300,000 employees with tools…

12/02/2021 | 02:31pm EST
Our new datacenter region in Belgium will help organizations across the public and private sectors accelerate their digital transformation with the Microsoft Cloud.

Today, we announced our #DigitalAmBEtion plan with Alexander De Croo to accelerate growth and innovation in Belgium; including our intent to establish a new datacenter region in the country. Watch the full video of the announcement here: ▶️ http://msft.it/6042kl3MA

Today, we are announcing the launch of our new sustainable datacenter region in Sweden, powered by 100% carbon-free energy.

Today, we can finally announce the launch of the new datacenter region in Sweden. This new Microsoft cloud region will be powered by 100 percent carbon-free energy and further support ambitions of our zero waste certification commitment. #PowerOfSwedenhttps://lnkd.in/epqQ7JwY

This Veterans Day, we recognize the service and sacrifice of all of those who have gone to extraordinary lengths for our country. We owe them so much and are committed to doing our part to give back.

In the 8 years since Microsoft stood up the Microsoft Software and Systems Academy (MSSA), we have worked to develop and prepare over 3,000 unique veterans for in-demand roles in the tech sector. Each MSSA cohort joined veterans from different branches, ranks, and specialties within the armed forces. The diversity represented in these veterans is enormous, and what really stands out is the core veteran skillset they all share - values ingrained through hard work and discipline in challenging environments. These values make our servicemembers strong performers during and after their military service. This Veterans Day, we honor Veterans for their service to country, and the many ways their training and capabilities continue to benefit us all.

The metaverse is here, and it's not only transforming how we see the world but how we participate in it - from the factory floor to the meeting room. Take a look.

From the metaverse and large-scale AI models, to a new trust fabric that spans organizational boundaries, at Microsoft Ignite I shared some of the innovations that will shape our work and our lives over the next decade.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 19:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 196 B - -
Net income 2022 71 157 M - -
Net cash 2022 83 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,7x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 2 478 B 2 478 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
EV / Sales 2023 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 330,08 $
Average target price 364,81 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matthias Troyer Distinguished Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION48.40%2 478 234
SEA LIMITED31.53%145 206
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC52.74%90 285
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE61.54%79 934
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%65 646
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-41.39%58 917