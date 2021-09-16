Microsoft : Today, we are expanding our partnership with ServiceNow, which is building new collaborative apps directly in the flow of work with Microsoft Teams.

Today, we are expanding our partnership with ServiceNow, which is building new collaborative apps directly in the flow of work with Microsoft Teams.
We're bringing together the power of Teams with ServiceNow's technical expertise to help every organization and their people communicate, collaborate and automate business processes in the same flow of work. https://lnkd.in/gNTN3aH9
