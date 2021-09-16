Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : Today, we are expanding our partnership with ServiceNow, which is building new collaborative apps directly in the flow of work with Microsoft Teams.

09/16/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, we are expanding our partnership with ServiceNow, which is building new collaborative apps directly in the flow of work with Microsoft Teams.

We're bringing together the power of Teams with ServiceNow's technical expertise to help every organization and their people communicate, collaborate and automate business processes in the same flow of work. https://lnkd.in/gNTN3aH9

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 21:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
05:22pMICROSOFT : Today, we are expanding our partnership with ServiceNow, which is bu..
PU
05:22pMICROSOFT : We're building on our long-standing partnership with Wells Fargo to ..
PU
05:22pMICROSOFT : New collaborative app from ServiceNow brings employee experiences in..
PU
05:03pTERAGO BRIEF : Initiates Search for New Chief Financial Officer
MT
04:00pS&P ends slightly lower as rising Treasury yields offset robust retail data
RE
02:35pREFILE-US STOCKS-Wall Street dips as strong retail data boosts Treasury yield..
RE
12:52pMICROSOFT : Office Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) now generally available
PU
12:51pZUORA : Strikes Agreement to Integrate Several Microsoft Products
MT
10:52aMICROSOFT : Financial service firms use tech to nurture a more sustainable plane..
PU
09:32aLUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY : Signs Autonomous Driving Services Deal With Microsoft; Shar..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 192 B - -
Net income 2022 66 131 M - -
Net cash 2022 92 059 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,9x
Yield 2022 0,80%
Capitalization 2 291 B 2 291 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 304,82 $
Average target price 334,14 $
Spread / Average Target 9,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.05%2 290 689
SEA LIMITED69.62%186 418
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC68.70%99 282
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-17.25%82 934
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE48.07%76 489
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.14.99%52 891