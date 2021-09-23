Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : Top new features in Microsoft Edge put families first

09/23/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fall is officially here. It's hard to believe, but we're in our second year where our lives continue to be impacted by the pandemic. Still, many families like mine are well into the school year routine, whatever that may look like. Fall is a very busy time with school, extra-curricular activities, work, meal planning, holiday planning and more. Maximizing time and money is key to getting through this busy time of year, especially when it comes to holiday shopping and family travels. Microsoft Edge is committed to putting your family first. This month, we're excited to introduce new features to help you save time and money so you can focus on what matters most to you and your family.

If you're running a Windows PC, you already have Microsoft Edge installed, so launch it and check it out. For those of you who haven't tried Microsoft Edge yet, download it and let us know what you think!

Here's what's new in web experiences this month:

Access reviews and customer ratings while shopping in Microsoft Edge

Regular readers of this blog know that I love shopping online. And I heavily rely on online reviews to help me decide if a product fits my needs. However, ratings and reviews can take a lot of time and effort to research, and they are rarely in one place. This month, we're excited to announce easy access to online expert reviews and customer ratings for over 5 million products right from the address bar when shopping in Microsoft Edge. To access ratings and reviews, all you need to do is browse for an item at your favorite store and click on the blue tag on the address bar. There, you will find expert online reviews from trusted sources for the product you are viewing. You will also see the average customer star rating across online retailers. This is just another way in which Microsoft Edge is the best browser for shopping and helps you save time.

Shopping made simpler and easier with express checkout

While I love shopping online, I do not look forward to entering my shopping and payment information at checkout each time, especially if it's a site where I don't have an account profile. I love the new express checkout feature in Microsoft Edge because it speeds up the guest checkout experience, which will definitely come in handy this holiday season! To use this feature while shopping in Microsoft Edge, select guest checkout within the retailer site and then click Try express checkout in the address bar. If you've used this feature before, you'll see your autofill information there. Review the information for accuracy and then click Try all coupons and autofill details. If you haven't used express checkout before, fill in your information once, and have Microsoft Edge save it for all your future purchases, regardless of where you shop.

Save time and money when planning your next trip

Some of you may have started to travel a bit more these past few months and/or may be planning on traveling for the holidays to catch up with family and friends.

This month, we're introducing exciting new features to save you time when planning your next trip. The first is travel recommendations. Deciding what to do, see and eat at your upcoming destination can be overwhelming and time consuming. Now, Microsoft Edge will help you with your trip planning by providing recommendations for your travel destination. When you search for flights, you will see a notification appear in the address bar. Click on that to see the recommendations for your destination for restaurants, sightseeing and more, saving you time as you plan your trip. This feature is currently available in the U.S. across the top 10 booking sites. Support for additional sites and markets will be coming soon.

This month, we're also introducing a faster way to search for flights and hotels. This feature is designed to save you time by carrying your entries for departure location, destination and number of passengers when looking for flights. When you visit a new booking site, Microsoft Edge will ask if you want to use the same information you entered on a prior travel site, saving you time when planning your travels. Click on Continue to see the changes apply. So, whether you plan to travel this holiday season or are starting to think about a future vacation, Microsoft Edge will be ready to help you save time and streamline your planning.

Finally, we've also shipped an update to the flight search experience on Microsoft Bing, available in all markets Bing supports. Now, you don't need to go to a flight aggregation site and fill out the intake form. On the Bing search bar, simply type what you're looking for - such as "Seattle to JFK flights " - and all available results will pop up in an instant for you to explore further. We've partnered with top industry players to find you the most competitive rates, so you can be sure you are getting the best prices.

Stay organized while you browse with tab groups

Let's face it. During this time of year, we all have way too many tabs open - literally and figuratively. As in life, having way too many tabs open in your browser can be overwhelming. This is usually the case when I'm doing research for work, upcoming trips, or holiday shopping. It is easy for tab numbers to get out of control, making staying organized a challenge. This month, I am excited to announce that we're introducing tab groups in Microsoft Edge. Tab groups allow you to organize the chaos by clustering tabs together. You can add a name and a color to help you easily find them or collapse them to make more space for other tabs. To start a tab group, hold down CTRL and use your cursor to select the tabs you want to aggregate. Then right-click and select Add tabs to new group, and a menu will open with options for customization. In addition to this, we also have tab preview available, which allows you to sneak a peek of the tab when you hover over it. This comes in handy when you have too many tabs open that look similar, making it easier to navigate to the one you need. This is just another way in which Microsoft Edge helps you make the most of your time online.

Introducing Microsoft Start: the content you care about, simplified and reinvented

News and information can be overwhelming. There is so much information coming at us from so many online sources, media channels and devices. There doesn't seem to be enough hours in a day, especially during this time of year, to get caught up on it all. That is why, earlier this month, we introduced Microsoft Start. Microsoft Start is a personalized news feed and collection of informational content, which helps you start with articles you're interested in. It provides both breaking headlines and content pertaining to your interests. Microsoft Start lets you access content on a range of topics all in a single destination. You can access Microsoft Start on your PC by clicking on content in the New Tab Page of Microsoft Edge or navigating directly to https://www.MicrosoftStart.com on your PC. There's also a Microsoft Start mobile app that you can download for iOS or Android so you can stay informed on the go!

Whew! That was a lot, thank you for sticking with me during this! We hope that you enjoy all this beautiful time of year has to offer and that our brand-new features help you save time and money. Please continue to send us your feedback as we work to make the web more innovative and open for everyone.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 16:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:22pMICROSOFT : Top new features in Microsoft Edge put families first
PU
11:32aSEASON 2 OF MICROSOFT ENVISION : Answering big questions facing business leaders
PU
11:12aMICROSOFT : Real-world evidence and the path from data to impact
PU
05:00aWhite House seeks to address semiconductor chips crisis harming automakers
RE
02:25aIntel, Apple, carmakers to attend White House meeting on chip shortage
RE
09/22MICROSOFT : AI is helping when counting puffins is not black and white
PU
09/22MICROSOFT : and SSE form partnership to drive sustainability in the energy sector
PU
09/22MICROSOFT : Rosenblatt Suspends Coverage of Microsoft
MT
09/22MICROSOFT : SABIC and Microsoft collaborate to create Microsoft's first product made with ..
AQ
09/22MICROSOFT : Surface has always been a catalyst for innovation across our entire ecosystem,..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 192 B - -
Net income 2022 66 336 M - -
Net cash 2022 92 059 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,1x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 2 244 B 2 244 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,82x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 298,58 $
Average target price 334,59 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.24%2 243 796
SEA LIMITED69.46%186 247
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC73.77%102 269
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-17.60%82 587
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE51.16%77 560
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.16.48%53 574