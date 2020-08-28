Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Triller says made $20 billion bid with Centricus for TikTok assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 11:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone

Triller Inc executive chairman Bobby Sarnevesht said on Friday that the short-video app had made a $20 billion offer with investment firm Centricus Asset Management Ltd for the assets of rival TikTok that China's ByteDance is seeking to a divest.

ByteDance and TikTok denied knowledge of the offer, raising questions over whether the proposed deal between two of the most popular social media apps in the United States represented a serious bid or was a publicity stunt.

ByteDance has been ordered by President Donald Trump to divest TikTok in the United States, amid security concerns over the personal data it handles.

Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp are among the U.S. companies vying to acquire the assets of TikTok, which claims about 100 million monthly active users in the United States. The Chinese firm is expected to pick a bidder to enter into exclusive talks soon.

"We submitted an offer directly to the chairman of ByteDance through Centricus, and have confirmation it was received and is under consideration by him," Sarnevesht told Reuters.

Bloomberg News reported on the bid earlier on Friday.

A TikTok spokesman said Centricus and Triller had not contacted the company about an offer.

Sarnevesht said this was because TikTok was not involved in the talks, adding that Triller and Centricus were dealing directly with ByteDance chairman Zhang Yiming.

ByteDance, however, said it was also unaware of the offer from Triller and Centricus.

"The company has not had any conversations with them and we are unaware of any interest," ByteDance said in a statement.

The proposed $20 billion bid will be financed by Centricus, with Triller executives running TikTok should their bid prevail, according to a person familiar with the financial details, who sought anonymity.

It was not immediately clear, however, if Centricus, with $27 billion in assets according to its website, could muster the resources for such a bid.

The London-based firm did not respond to a request for comment.

"We understand our offer is upsetting to some TikTok U.S. executives, as it upsets a deal that may be more favorable to them and less favorable to the shareholders," Sarnevesht said in his statement.

"They are doing everything they can to discredit our offer and keep it from being seen as real."

Triller boasts 65 million monthly active users, versus TikTok's 100 million in the United States. Triller sought a $1.25 billion valuation in a private fundraising round this month.

While TikTok is best known for its anodyne videos of people dancing and having going viral among teenagers, U.S. officials have expressed concern that user information could be passed to China's communist government.

Trump, a prolific user of social media, joined Triller this month.

"We've gotten assurances from people close to the White House that this is something that the administration would favor," Sarnevesht said.

"All we need TikTok to do is to give us their user data and the content, and the Triller platform can handle it."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By Echo Wang

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.03% 228.91 Delayed Quote.45.16%
ORACLE CORPORATION 1.22% 57.88 Delayed Quote.9.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
08/28MICROSOFT : Triller says made $20 billion bid with Centricus for TikTok assets
RE
08/28MICROSOFT : Triller says made $20 bln bid with Centricus for TikTok assets
RE
08/28Walmart ad revenue could quickly jump if TikTok bid succeeds
RE
08/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Tech powers S&P 500 to record closing high, Dow now..
RE
08/28Wall St gains, S&P 500 on track for 6th straight record closing high
RE
08/28With His TikTok Pursuit, Walmart CEO Seeks to Revamp Retailer Again
DJ
08/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Walmart and Microsoft join forces for TikTok
08/28U.S. Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Consumer Spending Data
DJ
08/28TAKE FIVE : Sayonara Abenomics?
RE
08/28U.S. Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Consumer Spending Data
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 49 099 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,6x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 1 732 B 1 732 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 9,40x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 231,11 $
Last Close Price 228,91 $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION45.16%1 714 679
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.339.84%83 130
SEA LIMITED279.59%74 697
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC59.91%46 694
SPLUNK INC.43.81%34 219
SYNOPSYS INC.57.68%32 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group