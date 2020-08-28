Microsoft : Triller says made $20 bln bid with Centricus for TikTok assets

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Triller Inc executive chairman
Bobby Sarnevesht said on Friday that the short-video app had
made a $20 billion offer with investment firm Centricus Asset
Management Ltd for the assets of rival TikTok that China's
ByteDance is seeking to a divest.
ByteDance and TikTok denied knowledge of the offer, raising
questions over whether the proposed deal between two of the most
popular social media apps in the United States represented a
serious bid or was a publicity stunt.
ByteDance has been ordered by President Donald Trump to
divest TikTok in the United States, amid security concerns over
the personal data it handles.
Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp are among
the U.S. companies vying to acquire the assets of TikTok, which
claims about 100 million monthly active users in the United
States. The Chinese firm is expected to pick a bidder to enter
into exclusive talks soon.
"We submitted an offer directly to the chairman of ByteDance
through Centricus, and have confirmation it was received and is
under consideration by him," Sarnevesht told Reuters.
Bloomberg News reported on the bid earlier on Friday.
A TikTok spokesman said Centricus and Triller had not
contacted the company about an offer.
Sarnevesht said this was because TikTok was not involved in
the talks, adding that Triller and Centricus were dealing
directly with ByteDance chairman Zhang Yiming.
"The company has not had any conversations with them and we
are unaware of any interest," ByteDance said in a statement.
The proposed $20 billion bid will be financed by Centricus,
with Triller executives running TikTok should their bid prevail,
according to a person familiar with the financial details, who
sought anonymity.
It was not immediately clear, however, if Centricus, with
$27 billion in assets according to its website, could muster the
resources for such a bid.
The London-based firm did not respond to a request for
comment.
"We understand our offer is upsetting to some TikTok U.S.
executives, as it upsets a deal that may be more favorable to
them and less favorable to the shareholders," Sarnevesht said in
his statement.
"They are doing everything they can to discredit our offer
and keep it from being seen as real."
Triller boasts 65 million monthly active users, versus
TikTok's 100 million in the United States. Triller sought a
$1.25 billion valuation in a private fundraising round this
month.
While TikTok is best known for its anodyne videos of people
dancing and having going viral among teenagers, U.S. officials
have expressed concern that user information could be passed to
China's communist government.
Trump, a prolific user of social media, joined Triller this
month.
"We've gotten assurances from people close to the White
House that this is something that the administration would
favor," Sarnevesht said.
"All we need TikTok to do is to give us their user data and
the content, and the Triller platform can handle it."
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
