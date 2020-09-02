Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : U.S. appeals court rejects Oracle's challenge in JEDI contract fight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 08:18am EDT
A sign marks a building housing Oracle offices in Burlington

Oracle Corp's long-running legal challenge to how the Pentagon set up its $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract has been rejected by a U.S. appeals court.

At the heart of Oracle's dispute was whether the Pentagon should turn to a single company for its cloud computing services.

In October, the Defense Department awarded the contract to Microsoft Corp, which beat Amazon.com Inc.

The contracting process had long been mired in conflict of interest allegations, even drawing the attention of President Donald Trump, who has taken swipes at Amazon and its founder and chief executive, Jeff Bezos.

The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract is part of a broader digital modernization of the Pentagon aimed at making it more technologically agile.

By Nandita Bose

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.35% 3508.32 Delayed Quote.89.36%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.08% 229.61 Delayed Quote.43.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
08:18aMICROSOFT : U.S. appeals court rejects Oracle's challenge in JEDI contract fight
RE
07:34aPANDEMIC MAY HELP GLOBAL DEAL ON TAX : German finmin
RE
09/01MICROSOFT : sharing data to help launch the Linux Foundation Climate Finance Fou..
PU
09/01Foldable Phones Have Flopped, but Samsung Hopes Its New Model Will Flip the S..
DJ
09/01WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
09/01Nasdaq ends higher while S&P 500 posts biggest August gain since 1986
RE
09/01Walmart unveils membership service with free delivery, no lines
RE
08/31Zoom forecasts sales surge as video conferencing becomes a daily routine
RE
08/31Tech Up As Apple, Tesla Rise In Wake Of Stock Splits -- Tech Roundup
DJ
08/31Zoom forecasts sales surge as video conferencing becomes a daily routine
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 49 099 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,3x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 1 720 B 1 720 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 9,32x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 231,58 $
Last Close Price 227,27 $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION43.01%1 719 900
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.572.68%129 116
SEA LIMITED302.29%78 916
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC63.21%48 702
SPLUNK INC.49.29%35 522
SYNOPSYS INC.58.98%34 198
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group