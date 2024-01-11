By Denny Jacob

Microsoft unveiled new generative artificial intelligence and data solutions aimed at supporting retailers.

The tech giant, which disclosed the news ahead of a retail tradeshow, said Microsoft Cloud for Retail now offers more options for retailers to choose from to infuse copilot experiences for shoppers that can unlock personalized shopping experiences and enhance retail employees' performance and productivity, among other benefits.

"We are committed to democratizing the concierge-like experience across the shopping journey through copilot templates that help retailers create more personalized experiences and reduce time to value," said Shelley Bransten, corporate vice president, global retail, consumer goods and gaming industries.

Microsoft's offering comes as retailers are competing for consumers' attention, money and loyalty as discretionary spending has been pressured by a sustained period of inflation. While inflation has begun to cool, many consumers are still opting to spend on experiences rather than goods, prompting companies to tinker with promotions, inventory levels and subscription offerings in a changing landscape.

