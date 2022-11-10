Advanced search
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:02 2022-11-10 pm EST
243.07 USD   +8.26%
03:34pAMD launches data center CPU 'Genoa', taps Google, Microsoft as customers
RE
03:16pMicrosoft Up Nearly 7%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:42pYellen to India: ending Russia's war in Ukraine is a 'moral imperative'
RE
Microsoft Up Nearly 7%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

11/10/2022 | 03:16pm EST
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is currently at $239.57, up $15.06 or 6.71%


--Would be highest close since Oct. 25, 2022, when it closed at $250.66

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose 7.44%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Up 3.21% month-to-date

--Down 28.77% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 45.39%

--Down 30.18% from its all-time closing high of $343.11 on Nov. 19, 2021

--Down 27.93% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $332.43

--Down 30.18% from its 52-week closing high of $343.11 on Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 11.82% from its 52-week closing low of $214.25 on Nov. 3, 2022

--Traded as high as $240.75; highest intraday level since Oct. 25, 2022, when it hit $251.04

--Up 7.23% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 27, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.68%

--10th most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Contributed 99.26 points to the DJIA so far today


All data as of 2:59:04 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1515ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 3.69% 33712.21 Real-time Quote.-10.52%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 7.35% 241.155 Delayed Quote.-31.95%
NASDAQ 100 7.49% 11605.96 Real-time Quote.-33.84%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 7.35% 11114.15 Real-time Quote.-33.82%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
03:34pAMD launches data center CPU 'Genoa', taps Google, Microsoft as customers
RE
01:42pYellen to India: ending Russia's war in Ukraine is a 'moral imperative'
RE
12:59pWall St shoots up as cooling inflation spurs hopes of smaller rate hikes
RE
02:12aPaul Allen art collection rakes in $1.5bln at auction
RE
11/09Paul Allen's art collection hauls in record $1.5 billion at auction
RE
11/09European Trade Group Accuses Microsoft Of Damaging Cloud Computing Ecosystem
MT
11/09Employees face cuts as firms look to reduce costs
RE
11/09Microsoft : Azure sustainability guidance introduced at COP27
PU
11/09Global markets live: Walt Disney, Tesla, Microsoft, Netflix, Mondele..
MS
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 259 B - -
Net income 2023 71 663 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,5x
Yield 2023 1,17%
Capitalization 1 674 B 1 674 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,20x
EV / Sales 2024 6,47x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 224,51 $
Average target price 296,98 $
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-31.95%1 673 604
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.35%44 670
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.87%44 357
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-19.99%40 533
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.93%31 248
SEA LIMITED-81.71%22 986