Microsoft Up Nearly 7%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is currently at $239.57, up $15.06 or 6.71%

--Would be highest close since Oct. 25, 2022, when it closed at $250.66

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose 7.44%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Up 3.21% month-to-date

--Down 28.77% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 45.39%

--Down 30.18% from its all-time closing high of $343.11 on Nov. 19, 2021

--Down 27.93% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $332.43

--Up 11.82% from its 52-week closing low of $214.25 on Nov. 3, 2022

--Traded as high as $240.75; highest intraday level since Oct. 25, 2022, when it hit $251.04

--Up 7.23% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 27, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.68%

--10th most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Contributed 99.26 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 2:59:04 PM ET

