Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/27 12:36:12 pm
227.395 USD   +2.82%
12:27pWalmart Joins Microsoft's Pursuit of TikTok
DJ
12:13pMICROSOFT : Walmart partners with Microsoft for TikTok bid
RE
12:09pMICROSOFT : Walmart partners with Microsoft for TikTok bid
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Walmart partners with Microsoft for TikTok bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 12:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A person holds a smartphone with TikTok logo displayed in this picture illustration

Walmart Inc is partnering with Microsoft Corp in the software maker's bid for Bytedance-owned TikTok, the world's largest retailer said on Thursday.

ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok's North American, Australian and New Zealand operations which could be worth $25 billion to $30 billion to companies including Microsoft and Oracle, people with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded that China's ByteDance, which owns TikTok globally, sell its U.S. operations, citing potential national security risk due to the vast amount of private data the app is compiling on U.S. consumers.

"We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of U.S. TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of U.S. government regulators," the retailer said in a statement.

The two companies are two years into a five-year partnership as part of the retailer's push for wider use of cloud and artificial intelligence.

Walmart said TikTok's integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets "is a clear benefit to creators and users in those markets."

The retailer's shares were up about 4.4% on the news.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.73% 227.31 Delayed Quote.40.23%
WALMART INC. 5.14% 137.0801 Delayed Quote.9.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:27pWalmart Joins Microsoft's Pursuit of TikTok
DJ
12:13pMICROSOFT : Walmart partners with Microsoft for TikTok bid
RE
12:09pMICROSOFT : Walmart partners with Microsoft for TikTok bid
RE
11:34aFed's Easy Money Pumps Up Winners Like Apple and Housing
DJ
10:27aWalmart joins Microsoft bid for TikTok as TikTok CEO quits
RE
02:47aSalesforce Notifies Some Staff Of Layoffs -- WSJ
DJ
12:50aWalmart joins Microsoft bid for TikTok as TikTok CEO quits
RE
08/26Box Inc raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand for online workplace ..
RE
08/26Shares scale record peak on upbeat results, dollar eases
RE
08/26Shares scale record peak on upbeat results, dollar eases
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 49 099 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,3x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 1 674 B 1 674 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,06x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 231,11 $
Last Close Price 221,15 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION40.23%1 673 586
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.333.97%83 260
SEA LIMITED295.33%75 175
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC52.03%45 365
SPLUNK INC.44.72%34 427
SYNOPSYS INC.57.88%33 365
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group