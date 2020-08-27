Microsoft : Walmart partners with Microsoft for TikTok bid

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc is partnering with
Microsoft Corp in the software maker's bid for
Bytedance-owned TikTok, the world's largest retailer said on
Thursday.
ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok's North American,
Australian and New Zealand operations which could be worth $25
billion to $30 billion to companies including Microsoft and
Oracle, people with knowledge of the matter have told
Reuters.
U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded that China's
ByteDance, which owns TikTok globally, sell its U.S. operations,
citing potential national security risk due to the vast amount
of private data the app is compiling on U.S. consumers.
"We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership
would meet both the expectations of U.S. TikTok users while
satisfying the concerns of U.S. government regulators," the
retailer said in a statement.
The two companies are two years into a five-year partnership
as part of the retailer's push for wider use of cloud and
artificial intelligence.
Walmart said TikTok's integrated e-commerce and advertising
capabilities in other markets "is a clear benefit to creators
and users in those markets."
The retailer's shares were up about 4.4% on the news.
