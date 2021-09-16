Microsoft : We're building on our long-standing partnership with Wells Fargo to accelerate their digital transformation, and are thrilled they have chosen Azure…

We're building on our long-standing partnership with Wells Fargo to accelerate their digital transformation, and are thrilled they have chosen Azure as their primary cloud platform.

Excited to share Microsoft and Wells Fargo are expanding our strategic collaboration as the financial services company focuses on #digitaltransformation across all lines of business and banking functions. Read my blog to learn how Microsoft Azure is equipping Wells Fargo with the capabilities it needs to become digital-first in a time of great change.