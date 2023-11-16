MICROSOFT : Wedbush again raises its price target

Wedbush Securities on Thursday raised its price target for Microsoft from $400 to $425, while renewing its 'outperform' rating on the stock.



According to its contacts with the IT group's customers, the monetization of artificial intelligence has only just begun, but could well be a game-changer for the Redmond-based company.



According to his calculations, AI-related functionalities could represent over 50% of the software maker's installed base within three years, generating some $20 billion in additional sales by 2025.



From Wedbush's point of view, Microsoft's share price does not yet reflect the full implications of this profound underlying trend.



"We continue to believe that we are experiencing a 1995-like moment with AI, with a wave of technology investment unseen since the start of the Internet era at the turn of the 90s", concludes the broker.



Microsoft thus remains on its 'best ideas list' as we approach 2024.



