MICROSOFT : Wedbush raises its price target

December 28, 2023 at 07:28 am EST

Wedbush reaffirms its 'outperform' rating on Microsoft, a stock on its 2024 Best Ideas list, with a price target raised from $425 to $450, highlighting the AI-related prospects for the IT giant.



According to the broker, the very near prospect of a 'game-changing' monetization of Co-Pilot is Microsoft's 'iPhone moment', and AI may thus change its growth trajectory in the cloud in the very next few years.



'The stock still needs to price in what we see as the next wave of cloud and AI growth for the Microsoft case, with a strong competitive advantage in the cloud over Amazon and Google', believes Wedbush.



