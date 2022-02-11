Microsoft : What's Next in Security from Microsoft digital event coming Feb. 24

One of the biggest challenges in security today is complexity. Not only is there an ever-growing number of threats, but many organizations are defending their companies with a patchwork of security solutions that don't work well together. This piecemeal approach is costly, less secure, and hinders growth.

Stay two steps ahead with the latest security innovations

On February 24, 2022, at the What's Next in Security from Microsoft digital event, you'll learn how a comprehensive approach to security will give you the confidence to take appropriate business risks that move your company forward. At this event, Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Security, Compliance, and Identity, and other security experts will share exciting innovations that help reduce the risk from the latest threats.

Get up to date on the latest security trends

The security landscape is constantly evolving-whether from big upheavals like the rapid adoption of remote work in 2020 or from attackers changing tactics. To build a strong security strategy, you need to know about emerging risks and the latest technologies.

This digital event is a great opportunity for you to hear about trends in security, including what's happening in the market right now and projections for the future. Jeff Pollard, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester, will talk about how to combine the power of human knowledge with technology, and the intelligence of the cloud to create innovative security solutions.

Extend protection to all your clouds

Comprehensive security starts with coverage. Today's organizations are moving more resources and services to the cloud. And not just one cloud-most companies use multiple clouds to run their businesses. To defend against sophisticated threats that move laterally across systems and platforms, you need a holistic view of your multicloud environment.

When you attend this digital event, you'll hear about innovations that defend against threats across all the major cloud environments.

Manage access in a multicloud environment

Workplaces are becoming more flexible, which means more people are working remotely or splitting time between a corporate office and home. No matter where your employees are located, they need to easily access the resources and apps required to do their jobs.

At this digital event, watch a moderated panel discussion about new technologies that will help you manage and safeguard your identities across a multicloud environment.

Address today's biggest security challenges

Attend the What's Next in Security from Microsoft digital event on February 24, 2022, to hear about innovations that work together and across platforms and clouds to safeguard your entire organization. Explore how to:

Update your security strategy with the latest market trends.

Protect your identities, apps, clouds, and endpoints with comprehensive solutions.

Eliminate blind spots with proactive threat hunting and extended detection and response (XDR).

Enforce least privilege access across your cloud environments.

Identify security gaps and protect your multicloud environments against threats.

Plus, get all your questions answered by Microsoft security experts in a live question and answer chat.

Register now to learn how to be fearless with comprehensive security.

What's Next in Security from Microsoft

Digital event | Thursday, February 24, 2022

9:00 AM to 10:30 AM Pacific Time (UTC-8)

